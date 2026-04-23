Women are underrepresented in high-skill tech roles in India, with a 20-25% job readiness gap despite making up 35-38% of the IT workforce. The country could face a 1.8 million talent shortfall by 2027, says a new report.

Women continue to remain underrepresented in high-skill technology roles in India despite growing participation in the broader IT workforce, according to a new report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship and GAN Global. The report highlights that while women account for 35-38 per cent of the overall IT workforce, there is still a 20-25 per cent gap in job readiness for specialised technical roles.

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It further noted that India's technology sector could face a talent shortfall of over 1.8 million by 2027, as demand for skilled professionals continues to outpace supply.

The Leaky Pipeline: From STEM Graduates to Tech Professionals

The study pointed to a declining trend in women's participation from education to employment. Women constitute around 43 per cent of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) graduates, but their representation drops to 30 per cent in engineering programmes and falls below 20 per cent in core engineering fields such as mechanical, electrical and civil disciplines.

In the workforce, women make up only 14-16 per cent of niche technical roles, including areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing and programming, with employability in these domains remaining at approximately 22 per cent.

Apprenticeships as a Pathway to Bridging the Gap

The report emphasised that skill gaps remain significant across emerging technologies, particularly in advanced coding, AI, and cybersecurity, alongside sectors like manufacturing automation and electric mobility. Highlighting the role of apprenticeships, the report identified them as a key pathway to improving employability by combining on-the-job training with formal education, especially for women in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Nipun Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said, "We are seeing encouraging regional momentum in women's participation across apprenticeship programmes, with Hyderabad leading at 42% women apprentices. This progress underscores that when industry, academia, and government align, inclusive skilling can scale effectively. Structured Degree Apprenticeships are emerging as a credible pathway to bring more women into high-demand technical and digital roles across India's growing technology hubs."

Key Recommendations

The report recommended scaling up apprenticeship programmes, strengthening industry-academia collaboration, and addressing barriers such as mobility, safety, and workplace support to enhance women's participation in the technology workforce.