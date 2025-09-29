Shirish Chandra Murmu, an experienced executive director at the Reserve Bank of India, has been appointed as its new Deputy Governor. Murmu's appointment comes at a critical time as the RBI navigates global volatility and inflationary pressures.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a new deputy governor. Shirish Chandra Murmu (SC Murmu), currently an executive director at the central bank, has been appointed to one of the prestigious four deputy governor positions, according to PTI sources. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the move, marking a new chapter in Murmu’s long and distinguished RBI career.

Meet SC Murmu

SC Murmu is not a newcomer to the world of banking. With years of experience inside the RBI, he has earned a reputation for his deep understanding of financial regulation, monetary management, and institutional supervision. Known for his meticulous approach and practical insights, Murmu has worked on a range of important assignments, shaping policies and operations that keep India’s financial system running smoothly.

Those who know him say Murmu combines technical expertise with a calm, methodical approach, making him well-suited to handle the high-pressure responsibilities of a deputy governor. His experience gives him a solid footing to take on complex portfolios and steer critical decisions at a time when India’s economy faces multiple challenges.

The Role of RBI Deputy Governors

The RBI has four deputy governors, each managing specific areas such as:

Monetary policy

Banking regulation and supervision

Financial markets oversight

Operational and policy portfolios

While Murmu’s exact portfolio hasn’t been revealed yet, experts suggest he could oversee banking regulation or financial supervision, given his track record in managing operational and financial processes.

A Critical Appointment at a Crucial Time

Murmu steps into this role at a pivotal moment. The RBI is dealing with global market volatility, inflationary pressures, and evolving regulatory demands. His expertise is expected to strengthen the central bank’s leadership team, ensuring smooth policy implementation and sound decision-making.