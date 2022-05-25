Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos, stickers on Facebook Messengers, Instagram

"The diversity of the actual world should be reflected in metaverse representations. Avatars are only the beginning of allowing everyone to express themselves in their own unique ways," in a statement, Manish Chopra, Director and Head Partnerships at Meta India, said.

Meta launched redesigned 3D avatars on Facebook, Messenger, and, for the first time, Instagram stories and direct messaging in India on Tuesday. Meta, formerly Facebook, is also introducing new facial forms and support equipment for persons with impairments.

"When you design your avatar, you may select the appropriate face traits, body kinds, dress styles, and other attributes to construct your virtual self," he added.

Cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids (for one or both ears) are now available in a range of colours and on all platforms, including Virtual Reality. It also includes wheelchairs as stickers on Facebook, in Messenger conversations, and in Instagram DMs.

The business also stated that it is refining the appearance of Avatars, with small changes made to particular facial shapes and skin shaders to make avatars more authentic. According to the company, it will continue to provide more options depending on user input over time.

Virtual 3D avatars have been used in private chat for a long time as stickers and as display graphics. Apple released memoji in June 2018, which used augmented reality to trace a user's face and enabled customisation of accessories, skin tones, and other features to create a virtual figure of their choice.

Meanwhile, Facebook's avatars introduce virtual avatars to its social networking platforms — a small but expanding sector. Earlier this month, data analytics firm Data.ai released a research on social media platforms that use virtual avatars, claiming that usage and adoption of such firms will increase by 60% year on year in 2021.