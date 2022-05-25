Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos, stickers on Facebook Messengers, Instagram

    "The diversity of the actual world should be reflected in metaverse representations. Avatars are only the beginning of allowing everyone to express themselves in their own unique ways," in a statement, Manish Chopra, Director and Head Partnerships at Meta India, said.

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos stickers on Facebook Messengers Instagram gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 25, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    Meta launched redesigned 3D avatars on Facebook, Messenger, and, for the first time, Instagram stories and direct messaging in India on Tuesday. Meta, formerly Facebook, is also introducing new facial forms and support equipment for persons with impairments.

    "The diversity of the actual world should be reflected in metaverse representations. Avatars are only the beginning of allowing everyone to express themselves in their own unique ways," in a statement, Manish Chopra, Director and Head Partnerships at Meta India, said.

    "When you design your avatar, you may select the appropriate face traits, body kinds, dress styles, and other attributes to construct your virtual self," he added.

    Also Read | Apple discontinues card payments for services in India, favours UPI, net banking

    Cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids (for one or both ears) are now available in a range of colours and on all platforms, including Virtual Reality. It also includes wheelchairs as stickers on Facebook, in Messenger conversations, and in Instagram DMs.

    The business also stated that it is refining the appearance of Avatars, with small changes made to particular facial shapes and skin shaders to make avatars more authentic. According to the company, it will continue to provide more options depending on user input over time.

    Virtual 3D avatars have been used in private chat for a long time as stickers and as display graphics. Apple released memoji in June 2018, which used augmented reality to trace a user's face and enabled customisation of accessories, skin tones, and other features to create a virtual figure of their choice.

    Also Read: Getting disturbed by someone's alarm? Step-by-step guide to turn off on other iPhones

    Meanwhile, Facebook's avatars introduce virtual avatars to its social networking platforms — a small but expanding sector. Earlier this month, data analytics firm Data.ai released a research on social media platforms that use virtual avatars, claiming that usage and adoption of such firms will increase by 60% year on year in 2021.

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel Watch RAM internal storage and other details revealed Know more gcw

    Google Pixel Watch RAM, internal storage and other details revealed

    Want to upload documents on Digilocker? Step-by-step guide to do so - adt

    Want to upload documents on Digilocker? Here is how

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24; here is how you can get rewards

    Apple s mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras multiple chips likely to launch in 2023 report gcw

    Apple's mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras, multiple chips; likely to launch in 2023

    WhatsApp to stop support for older iPhones running on iOS 10 iOS 11 gcw

    WhatsApp to stop support for older iPhones running on iOS 10, iOS 11

    Recent Stories

    Ideal for camping other activities Elon Musk owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs gcw

    'Ideal for camping, other activities': Elon Musk-owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs

    tennis French Open 2022 After first-round scare Stefanos Tsitsipas is glad he had 'fighting spirit' snt

    French Open 2022: After first-round scare, Tsitsipas is glad he had 'fighting spirit'

    Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre - adt

    Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre

    Does Cristiano Ronaldo watch Bengali TV show 'Gantchora'? Check out Anindya Chatterjee's post RBA

    Does Cristiano Ronaldo watch Bengali TV show 'Gantchora'? Check out Anindya Chatterjee's post

    Where in God's name is our backbone? Joe Biden slams US gun lobby after Texas school shooting

    'Where in God's name is our backbone?' Biden slams US gun lobby after Texas school shooting

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon