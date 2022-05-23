Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cambridge Analytica scandal: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sued by Washington, DC AG

    The lawsuit accuses Mark Zuckerberg of misrepresenting the protection of user data and their blatant disregard and misuse of sensitive, personal data belonging to residents of Washington District of Columbia.

    Cambridge Analytica scandal: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sued by Washington, DC AG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published May 23, 2022, 7:50 PM IST

    The Cambridge Analytica scandal returned to haunt Meta aka Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with Washington District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A Racine announcing that his office is suing the social media behemoth's founder for his role in Facebook's misleading privacy practices and failure to protect millions of users' data.

    The AG's case seeks to hold Zuckerberg accountable for his role in Facebook violating the District's consumer protection laws by misrepresenting the protection of user data and their blatant disregard and misuse of sensitive, personal data belonging to District residents.

    Also Read: Restaurants cannot force customers to pay service charge: Govt

    In a series of Tweets, Racine said: "Our investigation shows extensive evidence that Zuckerberg was personally involved in failures that led to the Cambridge Analytica incident."

    The AG's complaint notes that 'Facebook has become a wildly successful and unique business, deriving enormous wealth from acquiring and monetizing the data of those billions of people leading their lives in Facebook's digital ecosystem.'

    The complaint further claims that 'Facebook -- at Zuckerberg's direction -- shifted its business model in this way because it recognized that it could be even more profitable if it could harness and sell the ability to dependably influence its users' behaviour to third parties. Facebook, therefore, encouraged (and, at times, teamed up with) developers and researchers to collect and analyze Facebook user data so that it could better learn how to manipulate its own users’ moods and influence what they purchase and even whether and how they vote.

    Cambridge Analytica Case

    In March 2018, whistleblower Christopher Wylie publicly revealed that a company called Cambridge Analytica -- a London-based electioneering firm -- exfiltrated the personal data of more than 70 million Facebook users in the United States in order to influence the results of the 2016 United States presidential election. 

    This data trove included Facebook users’ ages, interests, pages they have liked, groups they belong to, physical locations, political affiliation, religious affiliation, relationships, and photos, as well as their full names, phone numbers, and email addresses.

    The personal data of the more than 70 million US Facebook users that Cambridge Analytica used to manipulate the election accounted for more than half the total votes during the 2016 presidential elections, in an election that was effectively decided by just a few hundred thousand people. 

    Three years later, Facebook and Zuckerberg publicly condemned Cambridge Analytica's data collection, which according to AG Racine, only demonstrates that what they say publicly is part of an intentional plan to mask the devastating consequences of their actions.

    The Allegations

    Focusing on the Cambridge Analytica case, the complaint accused Facebook of actively encouraging companies like Cambridge Analytica to use the platform to influence and manipulate consumer behaviour.

    'What is most troubling is that Facebook looked into Cambridge Analytica and determined that it posed a risk to consumer data but chose to bury those concerns rather than stop them, as that could have hurt Facebook’s (and Zuckerberg’s) bottom line. Instead of coming clean, Facebook continued to help Cambridge Analytica win a United States presidential election,' the complaint said.

    Also Read: PM Modi's reforms changing India into a model landscape: Japan Inc

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 7:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi in Japan: What Japanese industrialists think of PM Modi reforms

    PM Modi's reforms changing India into a model landscape: Japan Inc

    Metal stocks bleed after Centre's export duty move on iron, steel inputs

    Metal stocks bleed after Centre's export duty move on iron, steel inputs

    Who is Salil Parekh, the new Infosys CEO and Managing Director? - adt

    Who is Salil Parekh, the new Infosys CEO and Managing Director?

    Petrol diesel price today, May 22: Check the rates in your city

    Petrol, diesel price today, May 22: Check fuel rates in your city

    Centre slashes fuel excise duty; Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7 per litre

    Centre slashes fuel excise duty; Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7 per litre

    Recent Stories

    Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding drb

    Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding

    tennis Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open 2022 considers skipping Wimbledon snt

    Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open 2022; considers skipping Wimbledon

    Watch Son's wedding dance with mom who can't walk, will leave you teary-eyed-tgy

    Watch: Son’s wedding dance with mom who can’t walk, will leave you teary-eyed

    football Irked Real Madrid fans to PSG's Ethan Mbappe: Don't follow your brother Kylian footsteps snt

    Irked Real Madrid fans to PSG's Ethan Mbappe: Don't follow your brother's footsteps

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhaakad failure at the box office drb

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhakkad’s failure at the box office

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon