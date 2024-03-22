Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Grecia Munoz, the Mexican model married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal?

    Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, recently exchanged vows with Grecia Munoz, a former model and current entrepreneur from Mexico. As per multiple media reports, the couple reportedly tied the knot over a month ago. Some reports also claimed their wedding was held two months ago.
     

    Who is Grecia Munoz, the Mexican model married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal?
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has reportedly tied the knot with Mexican model Grecia Munoz, as per media reports. This is Goyal's second marriage. He was formerly married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT Delhi.

    Munoz, a former model born in Mexico, is currently working on her own luxury consumer goods firm. According to reports, Goyal, the food delivery platform's creator, and Munoz, who was born in Mexico, returned from their honeymoon in February. 

    Munoz, a former model and entrepreneur hailing from Mexico, now calls India her home. She is also involved in television hosting and is currently working on her startup focusing on luxury consumer products.

    In January, Munoz had also shared glimpses from her “Dilli Darshan.” Munoz posted pictures of herself seeing some of the well-known sights of the nation's capital, including the Red Fort, on Instagram with the caption, "Glimpses of my new life at my new home."

    Goyal, 41, established Zomato (previously known as Foodiebay.com) in 2008.

    On March 19, the CEO made news as the firm revealed intentions to introduce a 'pure veg' service in response to client demand. This service will only work with vegetarian restaurants, guaranteeing that the delivery partners handling these orders do not carry any non-vegetarian foods.

     The deployment of distinct uniforms for vegetarian and non-vegetarian delivery fleets, however, sparked controversy. Quickly addressing the issues raised, Zomato decided that meals purchased in the vegetarian mode will be delivered by riders wearing the company's iconic red uniform. Goyal stressed the need for riders' safety and made it clear that, although there would still be a fleet just for vegetarians, all riders will now wear the same red uniform, meaning there will be no physical separation between the two fleets.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 2:19 PM IST
