Who is Grecia Munoz, the Mexican model married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal?

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has reportedly tied the knot with Mexican model Grecia Munoz, as per media reports. This is Goyal's second marriage. He was formerly married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT Delhi.

In January, Munoz had also shared glimpses from her “Dilli Darshan.” Munoz posted pictures of herself seeing some of the well-known sights of the nation's capital, including the Red Fort, on Instagram with the caption, "Glimpses of my new life at my new home."

Goyal, 41, established Zomato (previously known as Foodiebay.com) in 2008.

On March 19, the CEO made news as the firm revealed intentions to introduce a 'pure veg' service in response to client demand. This service will only work with vegetarian restaurants, guaranteeing that the delivery partners handling these orders do not carry any non-vegetarian foods.



The deployment of distinct uniforms for vegetarian and non-vegetarian delivery fleets, however, sparked controversy. Quickly addressing the issues raised, Zomato decided that meals purchased in the vegetarian mode will be delivered by riders wearing the company's iconic red uniform. Goyal stressed the need for riders' safety and made it clear that, although there would still be a fleet just for vegetarians, all riders will now wear the same red uniform, meaning there will be no physical separation between the two fleets.