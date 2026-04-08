West Asia conflict has slowed India's luxury car market, with growth at a mere 3% in Q1, says BMW India CEO. He expects a swift rebound following a ceasefire, as cautious business class buyers are likely to return to the market quickly.

The ongoing West Asia conflict has cast a shadow over India's premium and luxury automobile segment even as the broader car market continues to grow, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, told ANI on Wednesday. But with a ceasefire now in sight, Brar said the industry could be poised for a swift and strong rebound.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Luxury Segment Growth Falters

While India's total automobile market has grown by around 17 per cent in the January-March Quarter, the luxury car segment has told a starkly different story -- growing by a mere 3 per cent, a sharp contrast to the post-COVID boom that had seen the segment's share in overall car sales nearly double from 0.7 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

"Overall, yes, there is a growth of 17 per cent in the market. But from a luxury segment viewpoint, the growth is about 3 per cent in Q1. Everybody was dependent on exports, which have been impacted due to the West Asia conflict, and that has resulted in not-so-good growth in the premium and luxury car segment," Brar said. He was quick to add, however, that the setback is likely temporary. "I am sure once the situation is back to normal, luxury will grow at a much faster rate than the overall industry."

Shift in Consumer Mindset

Brar noted that BMW Group India's own retail numbers tell a better story -- with Vahan data reflecting 14 per cent growth for the company -- but acknowledged that the broader premium and luxury market is under pressure. At the heart of the slowdown, Brar said, is a change in mindset among India's affluent buyers. The business class -- the core customer for luxury cars -- has grown cautious, preferring to conserve cash flows amid global uncertainty.

"Business class customers tend to take things a little more cautiously. There are customers who are holding on, but they tend to come back once the crisis is over -- and the turnaround after a crisis is usually faster," he said. He drew a distinction between the luxury buyer's behaviour and that of the mass market, noting that while premium consumers are the first to pull back during uncertainty, they are also among the first to return once confidence is restored.

Ceasefire Sparks Cautious Optimism

On the recently announced ceasefire in West Asia, Brar struck a cautiously optimistic note, welcoming it as a turning point for global stability and for the auto industry alike. "I think this is a step in the right direction. The world needs a normal situation, and this is a step in the right direction. The stock market has responded very well to this. I hope it's not only two weeks, but forever -- so that customers can come back out and start moving in a normal way," he said.

Supply Side Pressures and Outlook

On the supply side, Brar said BMW India remains well-positioned for the near term, with adequate inventory buffers in place. Raw material prices have not yet been impacted, he said, but sounded a note of caution.

"Nothing as of now -- we are well stocked for this quarter. But if this continues longer, then yes, there could be an impact," he said, adding that it is still too early to make a firm call on raw material pricing.

Forex Volatility a Key Concern

However, he flagged forex volatility as a more immediate concern. "It is not the raw materials -- forex prices are an issue," he said, pointing to currency fluctuations driven by global uncertainty as a factor the industry is watching closely. "We are solid. We don't see much impact on India right now. We don't see any disruption, we have inventory -- but if the conflict continues, it may disrupt things," he added.

Conditions for a Second-Half Rebound

Despite the near-term headwinds, Brar remained broadly confident. With a ceasefire taking hold, election cycles nearing completion, and BMW India's own product pipeline firing on all cylinders -- 27 new launches planned for 2026 -- he said the conditions for a strong second half are falling into place. For India's luxury car market, the message from one of its biggest players is clear: the pause is temporary, and the rebound, when it comes, could be swift. (ANI)