Neerja Birla, at the CII Wellbeing Summit, emphasised that well-being must be integrated into organisations from the design stage. She lauded CII's new well-being charter as a crucial tool for corporate India to adopt a holistic approach.

Integrate Well-being from the Design Stage

Well-being should be at the heart of every organisation and must be included from the planning and design stage itself, rather than being introduced later, said Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the CII Wellbeing Summit 2026, Birla said the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is well-positioned to promote well-being initiatives across corporate India, providing a platform for organisations to learn from one another and adopt best practices. As India is moving towards the goal of “Viksit Bharat,” Birla stressed, “I think well-being has to be at the core of all organizations. It has to be at the design stage where it needs to be implemented.”

CII's Well-being Charter a 'Great Tool'

Highlighting CII's role in promoting workplace well-being, Birla said the organisation's newly introduced well-being charter could serve as an important tool for companies to integrate well-being into their organisational structures and daily operations. “The charter that CII has now rolled out through this well-being initiative is a great tool and a great way to actually imbibe it and make it a part of the design and the operating system of the organization,” she said.

Well-being as a Holistic Concept

Emphasising the broader meaning of well-being, Birla said it goes beyond physical health and includes mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions, all of which are essential for overall well-being. She noted that these aspects are often viewed separately, whereas a comprehensive approach is necessary to achieve a true sense of well-being. “Well-being is a combination of very various different dimensions actually. There's physical, there's mental, there's emotional, there's spiritual…and I think it's a combination of all that actually gives you the whole perspective of well-being,” she said, adding, “We tend to see it in silos.”

Birla also expressed hope that more companies would adopt the charter, given CII's extensive network of member organisations across corporate India. “I'm hoping that CII being such a platform and having so many organizations as its members, I'm really hoping that many organizations do sign that charter and which gives them a tool to follow on how to imbibe and how to make well-being a part of their organization itself,” she said. (ANI)