A WEF report states simple, low-cost interventions like home safety, exercise, and hearing aids could save nearly USD 6 trillion in healthcare and productivity by 2040, averting millions of falls, diabetes, and dementia cases globally.

Simple, low-cost interventions such as home safety improvements, physical activity programmes and wider access to hearing aids could unlock nearly USD 6 trillion in healthcare savings and productivity gains globally by 2040, according to a new report released by the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

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The report, The Longevity Dividend: The Business Case for Linking Health and Wealth, developed in collaboration with Marsh, found that these preventive measures could avert nearly 400 million falls at home, 8.5 million new cases of type 2 diabetes and 2.4 million cases of dementia by 2040.

The Multi-Trillion-Dollar Opportunity

According to the report, the interventions could generate more than USD 5.8 trillion in healthcare savings and an additional USD 645 billion in productivity gains over the next 14 years.

The analysis, covering 21 countries including India, highlighted that health, financial resilience and labour-force participation are often treated as separate policy areas despite their strong economic interlinkages.

"Harnessing this multi-trillion-dollar shift requires governments, businesses and individuals to begin addressing physical and financial health together," said Haleh Nazeri, Lead, Longevity Economy at the World Economic Forum. She added that such an approach can "strengthen financial resilience, reduce healthcare costs and increase productivity across economies."

The report also underscored the economic impact of caregiving responsibilities. It found that women who spend just one year outside the workforce providing care could see their retirement savings reduced by 24 per cent due to lost earnings and the gender pay gap.

Specific Interventions and Savings

Among the measures assessed, home safety retrofits such as installing grab bars, stair lighting and rug tape could prevent nearly 400 million falls globally and save more than USD 5 trillion in healthcare costs by 2040.

Physical activity programmes supported by the World Health Organization could prevent 8.5 million diabetes cases, while expanded access to hearing aids could avert 2.4 million dementia cases and generate over USD 325 billion in healthcare savings, the report said.

A Call for Integrated Policies

The report called for stronger alignment of health, finance and labour policies, as well as greater public-private collaboration to scale preventive interventions.

"Longevity affects every generation, every industry and every economy," said Pat Tomlinson, President and CEO of Mercer, a Marsh business. "When leaders act early -- breaking down silos between health, finance and labour -- they can unlock economic growth, improve wellbeing and create lasting value for businesses, governments and society as a whole."

The report was released on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026 in Dalian, China. (ANI)