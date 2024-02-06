Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'We are concerned about...': Startup founders rally behind Paytm; urge RBI, FM to review regulatory directive

    In their letter to the RBI and the Finance Minister, a group of startup founders rallying behind Paytm underscored the broader implications of the regulatory action, emphasizing its potential to cast a negative shadow on India's business environment and global reputation. 

    We are concerned about Startup founders rally behind Paytm; urge RBI, FM to review regulatory directive snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 8:02 PM IST

    In an unprecedented move, a coalition of prominent startup founders has rallied behind Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, urging the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reconsider its recent regulatory directive against Paytm Payments Bank's operations. The group, comprising luminaries such as Ritesh Malik of Innov8, Yashish Dahiya of Policybazaar, Rajesh Magow of MakeMyTrip, and Murugavel Janakiraman of Bharat Matrimony, has penned a letter to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, expressing their concerns and calling for a review of the decision.

    Also read: Paytm's regulatory setback sparks talent acquisition battle in Fintech: Rivals eye company's top professionals

    The regulatory directive issued by the RBI on January 31 mandated Paytm Payments Bank to halt the acceptance of new deposits into its accounts and digital wallets by March, citing supervisory concerns and non-compliance with regulatory standards. The move sent shockwaves through the Indian fintech ecosystem, prompting a swift and unified response from the startup community.

    In their letter to the RBI and the Finance Minister, the group underscored the broader implications of the regulatory action, emphasizing its potential to cast a negative shadow on India's business environment and global reputation. 

    "We are particularly concerned about the potential ramifications of the current regulatory directive on Paytm Bank, extending far beyond the immediate impact on the company itself. This action, perceived as overly punitive, could send a negative signal to the global business community… a vibrant fintech ecosystem thrives on regulatory clarity, predictability and a supportive environment," the founders said in their letter.

    "While safeguarding financial stability remains paramount, achieving this objective should not come at the cost of stifling innovation and entrepreneurial spirit,” the founders added in their representation, urging also the Prime Minister to consider their plea.

    Also read: RBI's action on Paytm payments bank: Here's what Paytm wants users to know

     

    The coalition of startup founders has additionally called for a provision “granting Paytm Payments Bank a clear and practical window to address identified deficiencies and demonstrate compliance" and sought for "open dialogue and collaboration".

    The response from the startup community underscores the interconnectedness of India's digital economy and the imperative of regulatory frameworks that are conducive to innovation, competition, and consumer protection. As India continues its journey towards becoming a global fintech hub, the outcome of this dialogue between regulators and industry stakeholders will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 8:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    First time in 90 years! India surpasses China and Japan to become Rail Europe's second-largest market snt

    First time in 90 years! India surpasses China and Japan to become Rail Europe's second-largest market

    Paytm regulatory setback sparks talent acquisition battle in Fintech: Rivals eye company's top professionals snt

    Paytm's regulatory setback sparks talent acquisition battle in Fintech: Rivals eye company's top professionals

    Bengaluru's BBMP announces good news for Taxpayers: 50% off on property tax arrears! vkp

    Bengaluru’s BBMP announces good news for Taxpayers: 50% off on property tax arrears!

    Privilege to welcome Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull See photo here gcw

    'Privilege to welcome...' Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull; See photo here

    I fight for you. You fight alongside me Distressed Byju's CEO's email to employees on salary delay revealed snt

    'I fight for you. You fight alongside me': Distressed Byju's CEO's email to employees on salary delay revealed

    Recent Stories

    SPOTTED: Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora, celebs flaunt their outfits in the city RKK

    SPOTTED: Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora, celebs flaunt their outfits in the city

    Lal Salaam: 6 reasons to watch Rajinikanth's film RBA

    'Lal Salaam': 6 reasons to watch Rajinikanth's film

    BREAKING Ajit Pawar's faction is real Nationalist Congress Party, says Election Commission snt

    Huge blow for Sharad Pawar: Ajit Pawar faction recognized as real NCP by EC; gets 'clock' symbol

    Is Sushmita Sen getting married to Rohman Shawl? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Sushmita Sen getting married to Rohman Shawl? Here's what we know

    Modi government decides to construct fence along 1634-km Indo-Myanmar border: HM Amit Shah snt

    Modi government has decided to construct fence along 1634-km Indo-Myanmar border: HM Amit Shah

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon