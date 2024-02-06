Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paytm's regulatory setback sparks talent acquisition battle in Fintech: Rivals eye company's top professionals

    Recruitment services firms have reported a surge in interest from Paytm employees exploring new opportunities, particularly in tech and sales roles.

    Paytm regulatory setback sparks talent acquisition battle in Fintech: Rivals eye company's top professionals snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

    In the ever-evolving landscape of India's fintech industry, the recent regulatory scrutiny on Paytm's payments bank unit has not only led to business opportunities for its competitors but has also triggered a talent acquisition race. Rival companies are strategically eyeing professionals from Paytm, leveraging the central bank's crackdown as a gateway to strengthen their teams.

    Recruitment services firms have reported a surge in interest from Paytm employees exploring new opportunities, particularly in tech and sales roles. However, a notable trend reveals a lesser demand for legal and compliance professionals, especially in senior and mid-level positions. While companies officially deny actively pursuing Paytm talent, insiders acknowledge the ongoing recruitment battle.

    Also read: RBI's action on Paytm payments bank: Here's what Paytm wants users to know

    Phonepe, a prominent competitor of Paytm, disclosed plans to expand its sales teams to cater to rising demands from merchants. Although they hinted at the possibility of hiring business development executives from Paytm, they clarified that they are not actively soliciting CVs. Similarly, MobiKwik expressed efforts to recruit new talents from diverse industries without specifying details, emphasizing a broad-based approach to talent acquisition.

    Bankbazaar took a stance against discrimination, asserting that their hiring decisions are solely based on individual capabilities, irrespective of their previous employers. However, recruitment services firms have observed heightened interest in Paytm's talent pool. Michael Page, a leading recruitment agency, reported inquiries from multiple unicorns and startups in the fintech, e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sectors.

    The demand for Paytm's product and technology professionals is particularly noteworthy, reflecting the industry's appetite for top-notch tech talent. Pranshu Upadhyay, regional director at Michael Page India, highlighted the significant interest in compliance teams and the challenges faced by professionals in legal and compliance roles.

    “Product and technology professionals at Paytm are hot in demand as they make for excellent tech talent … we have seen in the past that when such an instance happens, compliance teams, in particular, face a tough task ahead. However, the impact still needs to be seen with Paytm,” Pranshu Upadhyay - regional director at Michael Page India was quoted in Economic Times.

    CIEL HR Services reported a threefold surge in activity from Paytm employees on public job boards, showcasing a proactive approach from individuals in sales, business development, channel management, product management, and various tech roles. Conversely, professionals in operations, legal, and compliance roles encounter hurdles in finding favorable market opportunities.

    Also read: RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits after February 29

    While resumes from legal and compliance professionals are not outright rejected, the market dynamics suggest a preference for strengthening risk, compliance, and legal departments in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fintech firms. Leadership and senior management roles, in particular, demand individuals with a proven track record in key responsibility areas.

    As the fintech talent wars escalate, industry players are strategically positioning themselves to capitalize on the shifting dynamics, underscoring the critical role that talent acquisition plays in maintaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving fintech landscape. The aftermath of Paytm's regulatory challenges serves as a catalyst, reshaping the talent landscape within the industry.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru's BBMP announces good news for Taxpayers: 50% off on property tax arrears! vkp

    Bengaluru’s BBMP announces good news for Taxpayers: 50% off on property tax arrears!

    Privilege to welcome Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull See photo here gcw

    'Privilege to welcome...' Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull; See photo here

    I fight for you. You fight alongside me Distressed Byju's CEO's email to employees on salary delay revealed snt

    'I fight for you. You fight alongside me': Distressed Byju's CEO's email to employees on salary delay revealed

    Wall-Street's billion-dollar historic shift: India surges as premier investment destination, rivaling China snt

    Wall-Street's billion-dollar historic shift: India surges as premier investment destination, rivaling China

    Explained How a multinational company in Hong Kong lost over $25 million to deepfake conference call snt

    Explained: How a multinational company in Hong Kong lost over $25 million to deepfake conference call

    Recent Stories

    Bikers crash while trying to shoot video of Rs 12 crore worth Mclaren supercar for social media (WATCH) vkp

    Bikers crash while trying to shoot video of Rs 12 crore worth Mclaren supercar for social media (WATCH)

    cricket India set to Tour Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series starting on 6th July 2024 osf

    India set to Tour Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series starting on 6th July 2024

    Valentines Day 2024: Make a fruit basket this V-day for your loved one; Here's a list of 7 fruits to include ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: Make a fruit basket this V-day for your loved one; Here's a list of 7 fruits to include

    BREAKING Kenya cult leader Paul Mackenzie, 29 others charged with murder of 191 children snt

    BREAKING: Kenya cult leader Paul Mackenzie, 29 others charged with murder of 191 children

    cricket Alastair Cook voices concerns over Joe Root's struggle with 'Bazball' style osf

    Alastair Cook voices concerns over Joe Root's struggle with 'Bazball' style

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon