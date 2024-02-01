Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    RBI's action on Paytm payments bank: Here's what Paytm wants users to know

    The RBI had imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, including a ban on transactions starting February 29. In a BSE filing, OCL stated that it will expand its financial services business by working exclusively with other banks, excluding Paytm Payments Bank Limited.

    RBI action on Paytm payments bank: Here's what Paytm wants users to know AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

    In response to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) sanctions on Paytm Payments Bank, One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, has announced its decision to sever ties with Paytm Payments Bank Limited, moving toward collaborations with other banking partners.

    The RBI had imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, including a ban on transactions starting February 29. In a BSE filing, OCL stated that it will expand its financial services business by working exclusively with other banks, excluding Paytm Payments Bank Limited.

    Supreme Court denies urgent hearing on Gyanvapi mosque plea, directs committee to approach high court

    The company emphasized that user deposits in savings accounts, wallets, FASTags, and NCMC accounts remain unaffected by the ban, and users can continue utilizing these services with their existing balances. Offline merchant payment services like Paytm QR, Paytm Soundbox, and Paytm Card Machine will continue operations, allowing the onboarding of new offline merchants.

    OCL's other financial services, such as loan distribution, insurance distribution, and equity broking, are not directly linked to Paytm Payments Bank Limited and are expected to remain unaffected.

    Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) will transition the nodal to other banks between January 31 and February 29 for affected services. The founder of the company has not pledged any shares or taken margin loans directly or indirectly associated with him.

    PM Modi lauds inclusive, innovative Interim Budget 2024, foresees developed India by 2047 (WATCH)

    OCL clarified that Paytm Payments Bank Limited operates independently with its own management and board, and while OCL holds two board seats, it exerts no influence on the bank's operations beyond being a minority board member and shareholder. The company anticipates a worst-case impact of Rs 300 to 500 crores on its annual EBITDA due to these actions.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Interim Budget 2024 allocations: Defence gets lion's share, agriculture among lowest; check complete list snt

    Interim Budget 2024 allocations: Defence gets lion's share, agriculture among lowest; check complete list

    Explained What PM Modi meant by 'Disha Nirdeshak Baatein' in Interim Budget

    Explained: What PM Modi meant by 'Disha Nirdeshak Baatein' in Interim Budget

    Interim Budget an excellent summary of how Modi Govt ushered in era of 'Amrit Kaal': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Interim Budget an excellent summary of how Modi Govt ushered in era of 'Amrit Kaal': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Interim Budget 2024 Defence Ministry receives highest allocation Agriculture gets lowest gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: Defence Ministry receives highest allocation, Agriculture gets lowest

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella other tech top bosses to visit in India in February gcw

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, other tech top bosses to visit India in February

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai's Atal Setu logs record toll collection of Rs 9 cr in 15 days anr

    Mumbai's Atal Setu logs record toll collection of Rs 9 cr in 15 days

    India braces for energy storm as oil imports from Russia plunge to 12-Month low amidst sanctions avalanche avv

    India braces for energy storm as oil imports from Russia plunge to 12-Month low amidst sanctions avalanche

    He suggested I let go off...'; Salman Khan advised this to Arbaaz Khan's ex-gf Giorgia Andriani ATG

    'He suggested I let go off...'; Salman Khan advised this to Arbaaz Khan's ex-gf Giorgia Andriani

    Interim Budget 2024 allocations: Defence gets lion's share, agriculture among lowest; check complete list snt

    Interim Budget 2024 allocations: Defence gets lion's share, agriculture among lowest; check complete list

    Valentines Day 2024: 7 most romantic cities in the World ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 most romantic cities in the World

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon