Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi visited Japan to hold investment discussions with companies across various sectors, aiming to attract fresh investments ahead of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi held investment discussions with Japanese companies across chemicals, life sciences, textiles and green energy during his visit to Japan, as the state seeks to attract fresh investments ahead of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

High-Level Engagements in Japan

According to a press release from the Deputy Chief Minister's office, 11 engagements have been scheduled across Tokyo and Shizuoka, including meetings with companies, government-level discussions and a roundtable with textile industry representatives.

Four key meetings involving Ultrafabrics, Kaneka Corporation and Itochu Corporation were completed during the initial phase of the visit, while further engagements with Fujifilm Corporation, Yazaki India and Green Carbon were scheduled as part of the programme.

Discussions with Ultrafabrics Holdings President Yoshimura focused on investment opportunities in synthetic leather and related sectors. Sanghavi also met Kaneka Corporation President Isao Otsu to discuss potential partnerships in chemicals and life sciences. Meetings with representatives of Itochu Corporation's trading and green innovation business units focused on possible cooperation in green energy and global trade. The delegation also held discussions with Hireso on opportunities in cloud computing and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Bilateral Discussions and Future Engagements

As part of the visit, Sanghavi is scheduled to meet Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki for bilateral discussions on industrial development, advanced technologies and cooperation between Gujarat and Shizuoka. He will also invite the governor to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the release said.

Further discussions with Fujifilm are expected to cover electronic materials and investment opportunities across its business portfolio. Meetings with Yazaki India and Green Carbon will explore potential investments and partnerships in automotive components and carbon credits, respectively.

Spotlight on Gujarat's Textile Industry

The programme also includes a roundtable with Japanese textile investors and entrepreneurs to present Gujarat's textile ecosystem, its new textile policy and opportunities in global exports. The state aims to encourage Japanese companies to consider investments in the sector and participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The visit is part of Gujarat's efforts to strengthen economic ties with Japan and attract investment across industrial sectors. The engagements are intended to explore opportunities for technology collaboration, trade and business partnerships, with the state looking to build on these discussions ahead of the summit. (ANI)