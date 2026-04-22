HDFC Life's board approved the re-appointment of Vibha Padalkar as Managing Director and CEO for five more years, effective Sept 12. The decision received shareholder and IRDAI clearance. Padalkar has led the company since 2008.

The Board of Directors of HDFC Life Insurance Company on Tuesday approved the re-appointment of Vibha Padalkar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a further term of five years, effective September 12.

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The decision was taken after the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting and clearance from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, according to a press release by the company.

A Look at Padalkar's Tenure and Achievements

The board meeting further stated that Padalkar "has not been debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority." Padalkar has been at the helm of HDFC Life since joining the company in 2008. "Under her leadership, the Company has demonstrated consistent performance across business cycles, supported by focused strategy, disciplined execution and emphasis on sustainable growth," the release said.

Key Contributions

She played a key role in strengthening the company's financial framework and was instrumental in its successful listing in 2017. Padalkar also led HDFC Life through the "first merger and acquisition transaction in the Indian life insurance sector, reflecting a milestone in the industry's evolution."

Professional Background

A chartered accountant, Padalkar became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales in 1992 and is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. She has been a member of the Executive Committee of the Life Insurance Council and actively engages with industry-level initiatives.

Awards and Recognitions

During her tenure, Padalkar has earned industry-wide recognition. She has received the 'CA Business Leader - Large Corporates - BFSI' award at the 15th ICAI Awards by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and has been honoured by the ET Prime Women Leadership Awards and IMA India. She has been featured in Business Today's list of the 'Top 30 Most Powerful Women in Business' for six consecutive years (2018 to 2023 and in 2025), and was included in the magazine's elite 'Timeless Icons' list in 2024. In 2021, Fortune International featured her as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Business,' a recognition she has held from Fortune India for five consecutive years (2021 to 2025). Business World named her among the 'Most Valuable CEOs' in 2022 and 2023 and featured her in the 'Most Influential Women in Business' list for 2022. In 2024, India Today included her in 'The She List,' while the Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence 2025 named her 'Businesswoman of the Year.' (ANI)