VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria emphasizes the resilience of the global travel industry, citing a $12 trillion contribution to the economy and noting a significant 60-70 percent surge in Indian students opting for European universities.

Travel Industry Resilience

VFS Global Founder and CEO Zubin Sarkaria on Thursday highlighted that the there is strong resilience in travel and that the world is not becoming difficult to navigate. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026 in the capital Karkaria also underlined that one in nine jobs was in the travel and tourism industry. "We have gone through SARS, H1N1, COVID, and geopolitical tension, but we have always come out very resilient. So, people will travel...When you look at the size, you know, if you look at the last WTTC report, the travel and tourism contribution is 12 trillion dollars. And one in nine jobs is in the travel and tourism industry, directly or indirectly,” he said.

Growth in Student Mobility

The VFS Global Founder and CEO also said that there has been a 60-70% increase in students travelling to European Countries. “India would be the top two countries as a source market for students for universities around the world, I would say. It can become number one soon...Traditionally and even today, Indian students mostly consider going to go to the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. But in the last two years, the number of students travelling to the European countries is growing substantially, almost by 60 to 70 per cent, year on year," he said Zubin Karkaria explained that students are getting more conscious about the course that they are going for and the content of the course.

Commitment to Security

Highlighting VFS Global's role, Zubin Karkaria underlined why most of the government have been with VFS Global for over 20 years. “This is a very high-security business. That's why most of the governments that we have been with us for over 20 years,” he said “We have 10,000 audits a year, internal and external, through governments and our own,” he added. VFS Global is a global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens. (ANI)