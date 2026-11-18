The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum has appointed former NHRC official Bharat Lal as Senior Advisor to its Global Board, where he will lead initiatives focused on enhancing research, education, and job creation in India.

USISPF Appoints Bharat Lal as Senior Advisor to Global Board

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) appointed former National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Secretary General and CEO Bharat Lal as Senior Advisor to its Global Board. In this capacity, Lal takes charge as Chairperson of a USISPF Global Initiative aimed at advancing quality research, education, innovation, and job creation in India.

The program will partner with global institutions, universities, and industry stakeholders to bridge gaps in research and education while expanding opportunities for skills development, entrepreneurship, and employment. "I've always believed that India's greatest competitive advantage is its people. India has an extraordinary opportunity to lead the next wave of global innovation, but realising that potential starts with investing in talent," USISPF Chairman John Chambers stated.

"Bharat Lal brings decades of experience leading major initiatives that have had a meaningful impact on millions of lives across India. I'm excited to welcome him to USISPF as we work together to strengthen the U.S.-India partnership and accelerate innovation," Chambers added. Lal entered the civil service in 1988 and held senior positions in the Government of India and the state of Gujarat, working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2001.

His career spanned roles including Director General of the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Secretary to the Lokpal of India, and Additional Secretary to the President of India. "I have had the privilege of knowing and working closely with Bharat Lal. I have witnessed firsthand his deep commitment to public service and his ability to think outside the box and translate ideas into outcomes that impact millions of lives," USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi noted.

"His experience, institutional knowledge, and understanding of India's development priorities will be invaluable to USISPF. We look forward to working closely with him in this new role," Aghi continued. During his tenure in public administration, Lal served as the founding Mission Director of the USD 51 billion Jal Jeevan Mission, launched in August 2019 to supply clean tap water to rural households across the country.

Earlier, in 2001, he established the Water and Sanitation Management Organisation (WASMO) in Gujarat, a project that earned the United Nations Public Service Award, the CAPAM Award, and the Prime Minister's Civil Services Award for Excellence in Public Service. "I have been associated with USISPF's leadership for almost two decades, and their mission resonates deeply with me," Lal remarked regarding his appointment.

"I look forward to working closely with the USISPF board and leadership to contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of having India become a developed country by 2047," he added. Beyond water and sanitation reforms, Lal handled investment promotion in Gujarat and at the national level, and contributed to managing India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His administrative portfolio also covered digital governance, rural development, women's empowerment, poverty elimination among tribal communities, climate sustainability, and big cat conservation.