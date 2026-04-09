A US-Iran ceasefire is a tactical positive providing a 'short-term reprieve' for India's economy, especially sectors hit by high crude prices, says a Bernstein report. However, lasting peace is unlikely, and India's structural vulnerabilities remain.

The US-Iran ceasefire signals "the beginning of an off-ramp" after weeks of intense hostilities, but it does not mark a definitive end to the conflict or a structural turning point for India, cautioned global brokerage firm Bernstein in its recent report.

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In its latest India strategy report, Bernstein said, "Is this the end of the conflict? Probably not. Is this the end of the crazy period of escalations? We think yes," indicating expectations of near-term de-escalation rather than lasting peace.

The report noted that both the United States and Iran have suffered significant losses, creating incentives for leadership on both sides to seek a pause while projecting domestic victories. This, it said, opens space for broader negotiations and reduces immediate geopolitical risks.

Impact on Indian Economy and Markets

Bernstein expects the easing of hostilities to drive a gradual reversal in many areas, particularly sectors hit by elevated crude prices and foreign investor outflows.

"A short-term reprieve should be evident across all sectors that are specifically vulnerable to crude," the report said, naming chemicals, aviation, logistics, paints, pharmaceuticals and oil marketing companies among likely beneficiaries.

However, the brokerage maintained caution, stating, "We still don't see a significant reason for FIIs to come back in droves," and flagged that crude prices may not fall materially below the $85-90 range. Bernstein has set a year-end Nifty target of 26,000, implying about 12 per cent upside, while retaining a neutral stance on valuations.

Policy Implications and Structural Vulnerabilities

The ceasefire could provide India some policy breathing room, particularly to address internal economic risks such as fiscal pressures and potential weather-related disruptions.

At the same time, Bernstein emphasised that the episode highlights structural vulnerabilities. "This episode exposed India's vulnerability to external shocks," the report said, calling for diversification away from crude dependence and faster electrification of the economy.

India's Global Positioning

On India's global positioning, Bernstein struck a measured tone, stating the country is unlikely to emerge as a major beneficiary.

"India is unlikely to gain significant advantages in future policy discussions... but will also be less likely to face punitive outcomes," the report said, adding that India remains geopolitically neutral without a clear strategic windfall.

Summing up, Bernstein described the ceasefire as a tactical positive that reduces downside risks but does not materially alter India's medium-term outlook, with gains likely to remain short-term and sector-specific rather than broad-based. (ANI)