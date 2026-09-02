US LNG exports rose 23% in H1 2026, the fastest growth since 2016, due to new capacity. The EIA reports exports averaged 17.4 Bcf/d, driven by higher global prices and strong demand, with further expansion expected.

US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports rose 23 per cent in the first half of 2026 as new terminals and expansions at existing facilities increased export capacity, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

US LNG exports averaged 17.4 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) during the first six months of 2026, up from the same period in 2025, EIA said in its latest Natural Gas Monthly. The increase marked the fastest growth in US LNG exports since the country began large-scale LNG exports in 2016, with additional capacity coming online from new terminals and expansions at existing facilities. EIA estimates that US LNG exports will average 17.3 Bcf/d in the second half of 2026 (2H26) before rising to 18.7 Bcf/d in the first half of 2027 (1H27).

New Projects Boost Export Capacity

It also shared that the Plaquemines LNG is currently exporting at full capacity, while Corpus Christi Stage 3 is exporting from six of seven liquefaction trains. Once completed, the two projects are expected to increase nominal US LNG export capacity by a combined 4.0 Bcf/d.

Golden Pass LNG also began exports in April 2026. The facility is expected to increase exports from Train 1 through the end of 2026, adding another 0.7 Bcf/d of nominal export capacity. Golden Pass LNG Train 2 is expected to be completed in late 2026.

Global Prices and Supply Issues Fuel Demand

Higher global LNG prices also supported US exports during the first half of the year, keeping shipments near maximum output levels. The average price at Europe's benchmark Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands stood at USD 14.74 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 1H26, up from USD 13.10/MMBtu in 1H25. EIA said this was the highest level since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, when the average price reached USD 32.42/MMBtu in the first half of that year.

The average Japan-Korea Marker (JKM), the benchmark for LNG imports into East Asia, reached USD 15.56/MMBtu in 1H26, up USD 2.38/MMBtu from 1H25 and its highest level in four years. Hot weather supported higher spot demand for LNG in the region.

Disruptions to LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz in March also affected global supply. The disruptions cut off 20 per cent of global LNG supplies, mostly from Qatar, pushing prices higher and forcing Asian buyers to compete for limited spot cargoes. The disruption contributed to a sharp rise in US LNG shipments to Asia.

Asia and Europe Emerge as Top Destinations

US exports to Asia more than doubled in 1H26, increasing by 2.3 Bcf/d, or 108 per cent, from the same period last year. Exports to Europe also increased, rising by 0.1 Bcf/d, or 1 per cent, while shipments to Latin America and the Caribbean and the Middle East and North Africa rose by 0.8 Bcf/d, or 46 per cent.

The top destinations for US LNG included Egypt and the Netherlands at 1.7 Bcf/d each, followed by Italy at 1.4 Bcf/d, France at 1.2 Bcf/d and the United Kingdom at 1.1 Bcf/d.

EIA's latest assessment therefore points to both higher US export capacity and strong global demand supporting the country's LNG exports, with further growth expected as additional capacity comes online. (ANI)