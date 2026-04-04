The US economy added 178,000 jobs in March, keeping the unemployment rate stable at 4.3%. Earlier data for Jan and Feb was revised down. Healthcare led job gains, while the financial sector saw a decline. Wage growth was modest.

The US labour market added jobs in March, with total nonfarm payroll employment increasing by 178,000 during the month, according to the latest Employment Situation Summary released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

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"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 178,000 in March, and the unemployment rate changed little at 4.3 percent," the agency reported. However, revisions to earlier data indicate that employment growth at the start of the year was weaker than initially estimated, with employment in January and February of 2026 combined being '7,000 lower than previously reported'.

According to the bureau, "The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for January was revised up by 34,000, from +126,000 to +160,000, and the change for February was revised down by 41,000, from -92,000 to -133,000."

Sector-Specific Employment Trends

The Bureau also revealed that federal government employment continued to decline during the month. "Federal government employment continued to decline," the release noted while outlining sectoral trends in the labour market.

Strong Job Growth in Key Sectors

Other sectors posted notable gains during the month. "Job gains occurred in health care, in construction, and in transportation and warehousing," according to the Employment Situation Summary.

The healthcare sector recorded the largest increase. "Health care added 76,000 jobs in March. Employment in ambulatory health care services rose by 54,000, reflecting an increase of 35,000 in offices of physicians as workers returned from a strike," the release said.

Construction also contributed to job growth, with payrolls rising by 26,000 during the month.

Meanwhile, transportation and warehousing added 21,000 jobs, according to the establishment survey data in the report. However, 'employment in transportation and warehousing is down by 139,000 since reaching a peak in February 2025,' the data revealed.

Industry Job Losses

Alternatively, some industries continued to see losses. "Employment in financial activities edged down by 15,000 in March, reflecting a loss in finance and insurance (-16,000). Employment in financial activities is down by 77,000 since reaching a peak in May 2025," the Bureau said.

The report also noted limited movement in several major sectors. "Employment showed little change over the month in other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; retail trade; information; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and other services," it added.

Wages and Workweek Analysis

Wage growth remained modest during the month. According to the release, "average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $37.38. Over the year, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.5 percent."

Meanwhile, working hours edged slightly lower. "The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls edged down by 0.1 hour to 34.2 hours in March," the report said.

The Employment Situation for April is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2026, the agency added. (ANI)