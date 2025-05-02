The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), in a formal notification to the US Congress, stated that the sale aligns with Washington’s foreign policy and national security objectives.

In a significant move to deepen strategic ties, the United States has approved the sale of maritime domain awareness software and related equipment worth $131 million to India. The deal, aimed at strengthening India’s surveillance and strategic capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region, includes the SeaVision software, technical assistance field team training, remote software and analytical support, and other logistics and program-related services.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), in a formal notification to the US Congress, stated that the sale aligns with Washington’s foreign policy and national security objectives. “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship,” the agency said.

Highlighting India's critical role in ensuring regional stability, the DSCA emphasized that the transaction will “improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.”

India had recently made a formal request for the advanced SeaVision software suite, widely used for maritime situational awareness. This technology, along with the accompanying training and analytical support, is expected to enhance India's ability to monitor its maritime territory, detect threats, and bolster its strategic maritime posture.

The development comes amid growing global emphasis on secure and transparent maritime operations in the Indo-Pacific, an area increasingly seen as a geopolitical flashpoint. With the US and India seeking to expand defense cooperation, this agreement signals a continued commitment to joint efforts in ensuring regional peace and security.