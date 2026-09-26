Investment worth Rs 469 crore was grounded for implementation at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show. Union Minister Amit Shah presented allotment letters to five companies investing in the YEIDA region, expected to create 4,625 jobs.

Investment worth Rs 469 crore got ground for implementation through the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2026 platform as Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah presented Letters of Allotment to representatives of five companies investing in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority region.

The five industrial projects secured a total allotted area of 71,190 square meters in the YEIDA region. The collective capital outlay of Rs. 469 crore by these entities cleared the route for creating 4,625 employment opportunities across sectors. Presenting the allotment letters along with the formal inauguration of UPITS marked a step toward translating broad investment intent into actual physical projects on the ground. The occasion also provided a platform for direct interactions between the Union Home Minister and enterprise leadership regarding the expansion of industrial facilities and business operations across Uttar Pradesh.

Five Companies Secure Land in YEIDA

C&R Textiles Private Limited

Among the entities securing land, C&R Textiles Private Limited received an allotment across 16,000 square meters. The enterprise committed an investment of Rs. 104 crore, with projections indicating the generation of 2,000 jobs. Managing Director Chhatrapati Ranjit Rai received the Letter of Allotment on behalf of the company during the event.

Perfectpack Limited

Perfectpack Limited secured an allotment of 16,200 square meters in the industrial sector. The firm outlined an investment of Rs. 125 crore, which aimed to generate 700 jobs. Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Rajgarhia represented the company to accept the official allotment documentation from the Home Minister.

SABS Exports International Private Limited

SABS Exports International Private Limited took possession rights for an area measuring 16,180 square meters. The firm committed a capital expenditure of Rs. 87 crore, a plan calculated to provide 475 jobs. Chetan Sabharwal, Director of the company, accepted the Letter of Allotment at the venue.

Simplast India Private Limited

Simplast India Private Limited received an allotment measuring 12,000 square meters to develop its proposed industrial facility. The firm planned a capital outlay of Rs. 78 crore, expected to result in 300 jobs. Director Gaurav Chugh collected the formal allotment document on behalf of the enterprise.

Sahu Exports Private Limited

Sahu Exports Private Limited obtained 10,810 square meters under the allotment procedure. The company outlined an expenditure of Rs. 75 crore with the capacity to provide 1,150 jobs, and Company Director Sanjeev Sahu received the official land allotment letter directly from the Home Minister.

Dialogue on Future Growth

During the proceedings, Shah engaged in discussions with the corporate delegates concerning broader industrial and investment opportunities available in the state. The dialogue centered on accelerating local manufacturing setups, strengthening supply linkages, and ensuring that proposed commitments progress systematically into functional field operations. (ANI)