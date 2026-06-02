UPI set a new record in May 2026, processing 23.2 billion transactions worth Rs 29.9 trillion. The NPCI data confirms UPI's dominance in India's digital payments landscape, with daily transactions averaging over 737 million.

The Unified Payments Interface continued its dominance in India's digital payments landscape with record volumes in May 2026, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India. The May numbers show UPI processed 23.2 billion transactions worth Rs 29.9 trillion during the month, keeping it far ahead of other payment rails.

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The NPCI data highlights UPI as the primary driver of digital transactions. The May 2026 data puts UPI transactions at 737.79 million per day on average, with a daily transaction value of Rs 84,423 crore, or Rs 0.84 trillion. The month-to-date figures capture the full strength of UPI adoption across retail, merchant and P2P payments.

Unmatched Scale and Comparison

The May performance underscores UPI's role as the backbone of India's digital economy. With 23,201.93 million, or 23.2 billion transactions in a single month, UPI accounts for the bulk of real-time payments, far exceeding other systems tracked by NPCI.

For context, IMPS recorded 358.10 million, or 0.36 billion transactions worth Rs 6,95,701 crore, about Rs 6.96 trillion. NPCI noted that the total UPI numbers published exclude Credit Card on UPI and Credit Line on UPI accounts, meaning actual usage is even higher once those segments are included.

Drivers of Sustained Growth

The continued month-on-month jump from April to May reflects growing consumer trust, deeper merchant acceptance, and expansion of UPI Lite and UPI for feature phones.

The May 2026 figures come as digital payments get integrated into everyday spending, from small-ticket grocery purchases to large-ticket bill payments. UPI's real-time, low-cost infrastructure has made it the default choice for consumers and businesses alike.

Future Outlook and System Stability

NPCI's ongoing upgrades on security, fraud prevention and cross-border UPI links are expected to support the next phase of growth. With FY27 underway, UPI's scale in May sets the tone for another year of strong adoption.

The system's ability to handle more than 700 million transactions daily while maintaining stability has been key to its success. May's Rs 29.9 trillion throughput reaffirms UPI's central position in India's payments ecosystem. (ANI)