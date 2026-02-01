Union Budget 2026–27 focuses on growth with discipline, boosting manufacturing, services, MSMEs, infrastructure and welfare while keeping fiscal deficit at 4.3% and targeting Viksit Bharat.

The Union Budget 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, lays out the government’s economic roadmap anchored in the principles of Action Over Ambivalence, Reform Over Rhetoric and People Over Populism. Rooted in the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Budget balances ambition with inclusion while reinforcing macroeconomic stability through moderate inflation, sustained growth, fiscal discipline and stability.

The government aims to sustain a high growth rate of around 7%, driven by reduced critical import dependencies, far-reaching structural reforms, fiscal prudence, monetary stability and a strong thrust on public investment. Citizens are placed at the centre of policy action, with the Budget positioning domestic manufacturing capacity, energy security and infrastructure expansion as key growth drivers.

The stated aim of Budget 2026–27 is to transform aspiration into achievement and convert potential into performance.

Yuva Shakti–Driven Budget and Government’s Sankalp

The Budget is driven by Yuva Shakti and focuses on the poor, underprivileged and disadvantaged sections of society. The government’s Sankalp is aimed at:

Accelerating and sustaining economic growth

Fulfilling the aspirations of the people

Advancing the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

The Three Kartavyas

First Kartavya

Enhancing productivity and competitiveness

Building resilience to volatile global dynamics

Second Kartavya

Building people’s capacity

Making citizens strong partners in India’s path to prosperity

Third Kartavya

Ensuring every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation

Sustaining the Momentum of Structural Reforms

Structural reforms are described as continuous, adaptive and forward-looking. The Budget underlines the role of:

A robust and resilient financial sector

Cutting-edge technologies, including AI applications, as force multipliers for better governance

Efficient allocation of capital, risk management and mobilisation of savings

India’s Reform Express

The government has undertaken comprehensive economic reforms aimed at job creation, productivity enhancement and growth acceleration

Over 350 reforms have been rolled out

These include GST simplification, notification of Labour Codes, and rationalisation of mandatory Quality Control Orders

High-Level Committees have been formed

The Central Government is working with State Governments on deregulation and reduction of compliance requirements

Pillars of Growth and Development

The Budget is structured around the following pillars:

Sustaining Economic Growth

Strengthening the Foundations of Growth

People-Centric Development

Trust-Based Governance

Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living

Fiscal Matters

1. Sustaining Economic Growth

1.1 Manufacturing: Strategic and Frontier Sectors Major Initiatives

Revival of 200 legacy industrial clusters

Biopharma SHAKTI

Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme

Integrated Programme for Textiles

3 Dedicated Chemical Parks

Container Manufacturing Scheme

India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0

Rare Earth Permanent Magnets scheme (research, mining, processing, manufacturing)

Hi-Tech Tool Rooms in CPSEs

Affordable Sports Goods Manufacturing Initiative

Tax Reforms to Boost Manufacturing

5-year income tax exemption for non-residents supplying capital goods/tooling in bonded zones

Safe harbour for non-residents for component warehousing

Deferred duty payment window for trusted manufacturers

Duty-free import limit for seafood processing inputs raised from 1% to 3% of FOB value

Duty-free imports extended to shoe uppers

Export period extended from 6 months to 1 year for leather and textile exporters

Customs duty exemptions for - Microwave oven parts, Aircraft manufacturing components, Aircraft MRO raw materials for defence

One-time concessional duty sale in DTA for eligible SEZ units

Electronic sealing for export cargo from factory to port

MSMEs: Three-Pronged Growth Strategy

Equity Support

₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund

₹2,000 crore top-up to Self-Reliant India Fund

Liquidity Support via TReDS

Mandatory TReDS usage by CPSEs

CGTMSE credit guarantee for invoice discounting

Linking GeM with TReDS

TReDS receivables to be securitised

Professional Support

‘Corporate Mitras’ in Tier-II and Tier-III towns

Tax Proposal: Removal of ₹10 lakh cap per consignment on courier exports.

1.2 Renewed Focus on Services Sector

Health & Medical Tourism

Five Medical Value Tourism hubs with States & private sector

Education-to-Employment Standing Committee

New and upgraded Allied Health Professional institutions

Training 1.5 lakh multiskilled caregivers

3 new All India Institutes of Ayurveda

Strengthening AYUSH labs and WHO Traditional Medicine Centre

Orange Economy, Sports & Design

AVGC Creator Labs in 15,000 schools & 500 colleges

New National Institute of Design in eastern India

Khelo India Mission with integrated talent pathways

Education & Tourism Push

Education

5 University Townships near industrial corridors

Girls’ hostels in STEM institutions in every district

Four telescope infrastructure facilities

Tourism

National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid

Eco-trails: Mountain, Turtle & Bird Watching

Global Big Cat Summit hosted by India

15 archaeological sites developed

Upskilling 10,000 tourist guides

National Institute of Hospitality

Buddhist Circuit development in Northeast

Services Sector Tax Reforms

IT services under single category with 15.5% safe harbour

Safe harbour threshold raised from ₹300 crore to ₹2,000 crore

Automated APA approvals

Safe harbour extended up to 5 years

Fast-track APA completion within 2 years

Tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud companies via India data centres

15% safe harbour for data centre entities

Global income exemption for non-resident experts (5 years)

Financial Sector Reforms

₹100 crore incentive for municipal bond issuances above ₹1,000 crore

Restructuring of PFC and REC

FEMA Non-Debt Instruments review

Market-making framework for corporate bonds

Total Return Swaps introduction

High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat

Tax Proposals

STT on Futures: 0.02% → 0.05%

STT on Options: 0.1–0.125% → 0.15%

Tax Proposals: Agriculture & Cooperatives

Duty-free fish catch in EEZ and High Seas

Foreign port landing treated as exports

Expanded deductions for cooperative societies

Dividend tax exemption for national cooperative federations (3 years)

1.3 Increasing Farmers’ Income

Key Focus Areas

Fisheries value chain & 500 reservoirs

Coconut Promotion Scheme

Cashew & Cocoa Programmes

High-value horticulture & orchard rejuvenation

Veterinary & para-vet infrastructure via capital subsidy

Bharat-VISTAAR with AI-enabled AgriStack integration

2. Strengthening the Foundations of Growth

Infrastructure Push

Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund

CPSE real estate monetisation via REITs

New Freight Corridor: Dankuni–Surat

20 new National Waterways

Coastal Cargo Promotion: share to rise from 6% to 12% by 2047

Seaplane VGF Scheme

₹2 lakh crore SASCI support to States

Purvodaya East Coast Industrial Corridor

Public Capex

₹12.2 lakh crore in FY27 (up from ₹2 lakh crore in FY15)

Energy Security & Green Transition

₹20,000 crore CCUS Scheme

Customs duty exemptions for: Lithium-ion battery capital goods, Solar glass raw materials, Nuclear power projects till 2035, Critical minerals processing

Full excise exemption on biogas portion in blended CNG

Urbanisation: City Economic Regions

Focus on Tier-II, Tier-III cities & temple towns

7 High-Speed Rail Corridors: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri

3. People-Centric Development

Care ecosystem for elderly

SHE Marts for women SHGs

Divyangjan Kaushal & Divyang Sahara Yojanas

Scaling ALIMCO with AI integration

NIMHANS-2 & upgraded mental health institutes

Trauma & emergency centres in district hospitals

4. Trust-Based Governance

Duty deferral doubled to 30 days for Tier II & III AEOs

Advance ruling validity extended to 5 years

Automated customs notifications

Warehouse operator-centric customs framework

5. Ease of Doing Business & Living

Major Taxpayer-Friendly Measures

PROIs allowed PIS equity investments

Motor accident compensation interest tax-exempt

TCS on overseas tours cut to 2%

LRS TCS for education/medical reduced to 2%

Automated lower TDS certificates

Return revision deadline extended to 31 March

MAT exemptions for non-residents

Amnesty & disclosure schemes

Decriminalisation of procedural lapses

Customs Integrated System rollout in 2 years

Exempt BCD on 17 drugs or medicines for cancer patients

6. Fiscal Matters & Deficit Management

Finance Commission

41% vertical devolution retained

₹1.4 lakh crore grants to States in FY27

Fiscal Deficit

FY26 RE: 4.4% of GDP

FY27 BE: 4.3% of GDP

Debt Targets

Debt-to-GDP: 55.6% in FY27

Target: 50±1% by 2030

Where the Rupee Comes From & Goes

Revenue Sources

Income Tax: 21%

Corporation Tax: 18%

GST & other taxes: 15%

Expenditure Heads

States’ tax share: 22%

Interest payments: 20%

Defence: 11%

Central Sector Schemes: 17%

Major Sectoral Expenditure (₹ crore)

Transport: 5,98,520

Defence: 5,94,585

Rural Development: 2,73,108

Home Affairs: 2,55,234

Agriculture and Allied Activities: 1,62,671

Education: 1,39,289

Energy: 1,09,029

Health: 1,04,599

Urban Development: 85,522

IT and Telecom: 74,560

Commerce and Industry: 70,296

Social Welfare: 62,362

Scientific Departments: 55,756

Tax Administration: 45,500

External Affairs: 22,119

Finance: 20,649

Development of North East: 6,812