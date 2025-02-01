Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals

While some hospital stocks gained in the wake of the announcement, the overall performance of healthcare stocks remained mixed. The strong market reaction to the cancer center initiative, however, signals positive investor sentiment toward the healthcare sector, particularly cancer care infrastructure.

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

Hospital stocks on Saturday (February 1) witnessed a surge in the stock market as the government announced significant plans to strengthen the healthcare sector. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2025-26 presentation, announced plans to establish daycare cancer centers in all district hospitals over the next three years. A key component of this initiative is the launch of 200 cancer centers during the 2025-26 period, which ignited optimism in the market.

Shares of leading hospital and healthcare-related companies saw substantial gains following the announcement. Krsnaa Diagnostics rose by 5%, while Max Healthcare saw a 4% increase. Jupiter Life Line Hospitals climbed by 3.09%, GPT Healthcare gained 2%, and Indraprastha Medical Corporation surged by 4.04%. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise recorded a rise of 1.80%, and Thyrocare Technologies was up by 1.1%.

Also read: Union Budget 2025: FM says 36 life saving drugs fully exempted from basic custom duty

While some hospital stocks gained in the wake of the announcement, the overall performance of healthcare stocks remained mixed. The strong market reaction to the cancer center initiative, however, signals positive investor sentiment toward the healthcare sector, particularly cancer care infrastructure.

In addition to the daycare cancer centers, the Union Finance Minister highlighted several other healthcare reforms aimed at expanding access to medical services across the country.

She revealed plans to create an additional 10,000 seats in medical colleges and hospitals in the coming year, as part of an ambitious goal to add 75,000 seats over the next five years.

The announcement of healthcare services for gig workers also caught the attention of market participants. Under the PM Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY), gig workers, who often lack adequate healthcare coverage, will now have access to essential healthcare services.

This initiative is expected to benefit nearly 1 crore workers, addressing a crucial gap in the healthcare system by providing access to medical care for an underserved and growing workforce. The inclusion of gig workers in the PM-JAY scheme is a welcome move, particularly in a country where the gig economy is expanding rapidly.

Also read: Union Budget 2025: India aims to develop 100 GW of Nuclear Energy by 2047, announces FM

The addition of daycare cancer centers in district hospitals is expected to significantly improve cancer care accessibility, especially for rural and underserved populations. The creation of new medical college seats will address the shortage of healthcare professionals, which has been a long-standing challenge in India.

The government's commitment to healthcare reforms has garnered positive reactions from healthcare professionals and industry leaders. The focus on cancer care and the inclusion of gig workers in healthcare programs are seen as steps in the right direction to improve the overall health of the nation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Union Budget 2025: India aims to develop 100 GW of Nuclear Energy by 2047, announces FM vkp

Union Budget 2025: India aims to develop 100 GW of Nuclear Energy by 2047, announces FM

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here anr

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 'New Income Tax bill' based on DTC next week vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 'New Income Tax bill' based on DTC next week

Union Budget 2025: Maritime Development Fund to be set up to boost shipbuilding activities

Union Budget 2025: Maritime Development Fund to be set up to boost shipbuilding activities

Union Budget 2025: Bihar to get Greenfield airports and financial support for Western Kosi Canal Project anr

Union Budget 2025: Bihar to get Greenfield airports and financial support for Western Kosi Canal Project

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country RBA

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Dosa Diet For Weight Loss: How To Lose Weight Eating Dosa RBA

Is Dosa good for weight loss? Let’s find out

Nadaaniya Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama RBA

Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama

FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao in her Budget speech (WATCH) shk

FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao in her Budget speech (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon