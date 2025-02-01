Union Budget 2025: FM highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here

While presenting her 8th budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that MSMEs contribute 45% of India's exports through quality products.

Highlights:

1. With quality products, MSMEs are responsible for 45 pc of our exports.

2. Investment and turnover limit for classification of MSMEs enhanced.

3. India Post to be transformed into large public logistic organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices to become catalyst for rural economy.

4. Govt to enhance limit for interest subvention scheme for Kisan Credit Card from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, detailed the roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, placing emphasis on agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports. She stated that strategic reforms in these sectors will serve as catalysts for job creation, self-reliance, and enhanced global competitiveness. She emphasized that the budget is dedicated to accelerating growth and driving India's aspirations towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

