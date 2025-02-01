Union Budget 2025: FM highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here

While presenting her 8th budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that MSMEs contribute 45% of India's exports through quality products.

Union Budget 2025 FM Sitharaman highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 1, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting her 8th budget today stated that MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports.

Highlights:

1. With quality products, MSMEs are responsible for 45 pc of our exports.

2. Investment and turnover limit for classification of MSMEs enhanced.

3. India Post to be transformed into large public logistic organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices to become catalyst for rural economy.

4. Govt to enhance limit for interest subvention scheme for Kisan Credit Card from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, detailed the roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, placing emphasis on agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports. She stated that strategic reforms in these sectors will serve as catalysts for job creation, self-reliance, and enhanced global competitiveness. She emphasized that the budget is dedicated to accelerating growth and driving India's aspirations towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength

Union Budget 2025: PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojan to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, says FM shk

Union Budget 2025: FM says PM Dhyan Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7 crore farmers; agriculture sector highlights

'Today's budget will be extraordinary': CA AK Sabat hopes Union Budget 2025 will surpass budgets of 1991, 1997 shk

'Today's budget will be extraordinary': CA AK Sabat hopes Union Budget 2025 will surpass budgets of 1991, 1997

Economic Survey 2025: India's path to growth lies in adapting to global shifts AJR

Economic Survey 2025: India's path to growth lies in adapting to global shifts

How AI can propel India's economic growth: Key takeaways from Economic Survey 2025 AJR

How AI can propel India's economic growth: Key takeaways from Economic Survey 2025

Recent Stories

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach RBA

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Union Budget 2025: PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojan to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, says FM shk

Union Budget 2025: FM says PM Dhyan Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7 crore farmers; agriculture sector highlights

CM Yogi takes aerial survey of Ayodhya, orders improved infrastructure for devotees

CM Yogi takes aerial survey of Ayodhya, orders improved infrastructure for devotees

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon