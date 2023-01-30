Union Budget 2023: Want to check document online? Here's how to access

Budget 2023: All of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements will be available on the Budget app after she delivers her speech. Budget 2023-24 information is organised into various sections, making it easy for users to find specifics.

Financial minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on February 1, 2023. The Parliamentary session will begin on January 31, 2023. The Budget session is anticipated to continue till April 6, 2023, as per reports. The Economic Survey will be presented in Parliament on January 31, 2023.

As the country prepares for the yearly Budget, there are many ways where you watch the event. The live streaming of the Budget presentation will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and you can watch it on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV and Doordarshan (DD News). It will be broadcast on private news stations as well. The Budget session will also be available on Lok Sabha's and Sansad TV's official YouTube and Twitter accounts.

Like the previous two years, the Budget session will be presented in a paperless format. Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements will be available on the Budget app after she delivers her address. The data is organised into numerous parts, making it easy to find specifics. The Union Budget app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Also, to catch the event, you can download the app from the Budget's official website, know-how:

1) Visit the Union Budget site and click on the 'Download mobile application" link

2) You'll get two options for download: a) Google play store, and b) App store

3) Select any one option and get the app on your phone

If you miss the Finance Minister's speech, in that case, you can still get all of the information just by using the 'Union Budget Mobile App' or by visiting the Union Budget official website.

Budget 2023: Know how to download the document online:

1) On the Union Budget official website, click on 'Budget speeches.'

2) On a new page, under the 'Budget documents' for all years, click on the document Budget 2023-24

3) The document for 'Budget 2023-24' will be displayed on your screen

4) Download and take a print for your future reference

