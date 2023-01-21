Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    The defence and aerospace industry expects the Budget to focus on R&D, speedy orders, creation of testing facilities and an ecosystem to support innovation for the defence and aerospace industry, says Jitender Mittal, CFO, Crown Group Defence

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    Defence and aerospace is an emerging industry in India following recent policy initiatives for increased private sector participation and thrust on Make in India. The sector is looking forward to opportunities in the upcoming Budget 2023-24 to escalate growth in the coming years. In the last five years, the budget allocation of the defence sector has increased by 46 per cent. 

    With increased budgetary support over the last few years, the government has placed modernisation and infrastructure development of the armed forces as the main focus of the national security and defence planning process. The Government of India's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' policies have opened tremendous opportunities for growth in the defence sector.

    Also Read: What India Needs: Budget for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    The industry expects the Budget to focus on R&D, speedy orders, the creation of testing facilities and an ecosystem to support innovation for the defence and aerospace industry.

    Corporate Tax rate

    The present corporate tax rate is 22 per cent (before surcharge and cess), while the global minimum tax rate agreed amongst most nations is 15  per cent. The tax rate for new manufacturing companies in India is also 15  per cent (before surcharge and cess). This can be extended to MRO companies in defence having technology partnerships with overseas OEMs since they are playing a crucial role in maintaining the huge inventory of imported equipment and making defence self-reliant. 

    Reduction in the corporate tax rate would help make Indian businesses more competitive and would help them capture global market share as well. Further, lower personal income tax for foreign specialists may be considered.

    Goods and Services Tax

    GST and customs duty rate (effective) levied on the purchase of components and spares comes to 5-28  per cent. This needs to be reduced substantially in case the indigenisation of that equipment, spare parts, and other components is going to take time, in line with those imposed by other countries, to make the landed price competitive.

    MSMEs

    India is the fifth-largest economy and is poised to be the third-largest in the near future. A 5 trillion dollar economy size is in sight. 2047 is the target for India to be a developed nation. To achieve these targets, India needs a strong, organised MSME sector.

    The TReDs (Trade Receivables Discounting System) platform has been created for faster settlement of dues to MSMEs. 

    With TReDS, a large part of the working capital finance requirement of MSMEs can be taken care of. Government organisations like the Army, Navy, Airforce and Coast Guard must consider registering at these platforms. This will ensure prompt and competitive financing for MSMEs (MRO and other defence-related suppliers), which can resolve the issue of access to finance.

    Timelines for payments from government customers need to be significantly reduced with higher visibility. One of the critical reasons that private players do not participate is the delays in the payments from the customers. Further, for any orders placed overseas, the policy allows for advance payments and full payments post-shipment. Unfortunately, similar payment terms are not offered to Indian vendors making the business unviable or uncompetitive in many cases. Offering similar payment terms should be seriously considered as this will provide a significant boost to making India 'Aatmanirbhar'.

    Also Read: Budget 2023 expectations: National Logistics Policy implementation, tax sops for manufacturing sector

    Union Budget 2023: Auto industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Also Read: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Microsoft layoff After working for over 21 years Indian man Prashant Kamani pens heartfelt note on Linkedin after being fired gcw

    Microsoft layoff: 'After working for over 21 years...' Indian man pens heartfelt note after being fired

    Google parent Alphabet to cut 12000 employees Read Sundar Pichai full statement gcw

    Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 employees; Read Sundar Pichai's full statement

    Opinion Union Budget 2023 policies needed for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    What India Needs: Budget for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    Im extremely sorry Swiggy CEO apologises as the company lays off 380 employees gcw

    'I'm extremely sorry...' Swiggy CEO apologises as the company lays off 380 employees

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage-ayh

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2023 How to book tickets online where to watch the parade live Know all about it gcw

    Republic Day 2023: How to book tickets online, where to watch the parade live; Know all about it

    6 injured as twin blasts rock Jammu area cordoned off gcw

    6 injured as twin blasts rock Jammu, area cordoned off

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma long wait for toss decision has fans laughing as Raipur makes international debut-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Rohit's long wait for toss decision has fans laughing as Raipur makes international debut

    Will 'Pathaan' smash the opening day box office collection of these five superhit films? vma

    Will 'Pathaan' smash the opening day box office collection of these five superhit films?

    Chris Hipkins set to become next prime minister of New Zealand Know all about him gcw

    Chris Hipkins set to become next prime minister of New Zealand; Know all about him

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon