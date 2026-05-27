UMC and Intel's joint 12nm chip production is on schedule to begin next year. The certification process is currently underway at Intel's Arizona campus and is expected to be completed by the end of this year, said UMC President Jason Wang.

Taiwan's second biggest contract chipmaker, United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), said that the collaboration with Intel for the production of the 12-nanometer process node is on schedule and will start from next year, Focus Taiwan reported.

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UMC President Jason Wang said that the 12nm process nodes are currently being certified at Intel's Arizona campus. The certification is expected to be completed by the year-end, and production is expected to start from next year, according to the report.

Details of the UMC-Intel Partnership

The partnership between the two tech players was announced in 2024. "Our collaboration with Intel on a U.S.-manufactured 12 nm process with FinFET capabilities is a step forward in advancing our strategy of pursuing cost-efficient capacity expansion and technology node advancement in continuing our commitment to customers. This effort will enable our customers to smoothly migrate to this critical new node, and also benefit from the resiliency of an added Western footprint," Wang had said at the time of announcing the partnership.

The new process node would be developed and manufactured in Fabs 12, 22 and 32 at Intel's Ocotillo Technology Fabrication site in Arizona. The production will markedly benefit from UMC's decades of process leadership expertise in providing foundry services.

Advanced FinFET Technology

The FinFET technology is an advanced 3D transistor structure that increases the efficiency of a chip by allowing it to run faster using the same amount of power or to run at the same speed on reduced power.

UMC's Financial Performance and Outlook

Wang said that despite global uncertainties emerging from geopolitical conflict and exchange rate volatility, UMC was able to maintain its long-term competitiveness. Revenue generated from its 22nm and 28nm nodes and specialty process set records in 2025, the Taiwan Focus report quoted Wang as saying.

UMC posted consolidated sales of $7.57 billion in 2025, up 2.3 per cent from a year earlier, while its net profit came in at $1.33 billion, down 11.6 per cent from a year earlier.

UMC will raise product prices in the second half of this year, chief financial officer Chitung Liu said, owing to rising production costs, according to the news report.