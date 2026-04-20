In a major boost to digital verification, 100 entities have joined UIDAI's Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) framework within three months, aiming to cut service delivery timelines and costs using offline Aadhaar verification.

In a major boost to digital verification infrastructure, 100 entities have onboarded as Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) under the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) within three months of the system's rollout, the Ministry of Electronics & IT announced today.

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Diverse Sectors Adopt Offline Verification

The entities span government departments at both the Centre and state levels, fintech firms, hospitality organisations, event management companies, educational and exam-related bodies, identity and background verification agencies, and workforce validation firms.

The integration is expected to cut service delivery timelines and reduce costs tied to physical document handling and manual verification.

Enhancing Privacy with Offline Methods

By using Aadhaar offline methods such as QR code-based verification and secure digitally signed documents, these entities can now verify identity without real-time connectivity to UIDAI's central database.

The ministry said that the onboarding of these OVSE partners reflects growing confidence in Aadhaar-enabled, privacy-first digital verification frameworks that prioritise user control while ensuring ease of access.

Strengthening India's Digital Public Infrastructure

This approach brings a strong resident-centric focus, ensuring that Aadhaar number holders can share only the minimum necessary data, thereby enhancing privacy.

This simplified verification journey reduces complexity and builds trust through transparent and consent-driven interactions.

The ministry further stated that this distributed model ensures resilience, scalability, and security, aligning with India's broader vision of building an inclusive and future-ready Digital Public Infrastructure and empowering people to have control over their own information and with whom and how much they wish to share voluntarily.

Boosting 'Ease of Living' for Citizens

The initiative also complements UIDAI's ongoing efforts to enhance "Ease of Living" by simplifying people's interactions with service providers.

Aadhaar holders will benefit from faster onboarding, reduced paperwork, and greater control over their personal information.

The ministry noted that the initiative will improve ease of living through faster onboarding, reduced paperwork, and greater control over personal information for citizens.

About UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 ("Aadhaar Act 2016") on 12 July 2016 by the Government of India, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The Aadhaar Act 2016 has been amended by the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019 (14 of 2019) w.e.f. July 25, 2019. (ANI)