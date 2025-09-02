UAE rule update: Tenants in Dubai to register who they live with on Ejari Platform

Dubai now mandates all tenants to register every occupant living in their rented property on the Ejari platform. This includes family, domestic workers, and anyone staying over a month.

Dubai tenants are now required to update their Ejari contracts with the details of every individual residing in their rented property, whether in apartments or villas. The mandate, introduced by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), is part of a broader crackdown on unlicensed co-living arrangements and is intended to bring greater transparency and accountability to the emirate’s rental housing sector.

Co-Living Details Now Mandatory

According to the new rule, any person staying in a property for more than one month must be registered as a co-occupant on the Ejari system. Landlords have begun scrutinizing contracts more closely to ensure compliance, with tenants expected to update records through the Dubai REST app.

Failure to provide these details could lead to disputes with landlords and possible penalties, as authorities adopt a zero-tolerance approach to unauthorized shared living.

Step-by-Step: How Tenants Can Update Ejari

Tenants can easily update their tenancy records using the Dubai REST app. The process includes:

Download & Register: Install the Dubai REST app and create an account.

Log in via UAE PASS: Authenticate securely using the UAE PASS digital ID.

Select Property: Choose the rented property from the dashboard.

Manage Co-Occupants: Open the “Manage Co-occupants” tab.

Add Details: Enter each co-occupant’s full name, Emirates ID, and date of birth.

Verify Entries: Confirm accuracy of all added details.

Remove if Needed: Use the delete option to remove co-occupants no longer residing.

The rule applies to family members, domestic workers, and any other residents living in the property.

What is Ejari and Why It Matters

Launched in 2007 by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Ejari—Arabic for “My Rent”—is the official tenancy registration system in Dubai. It is mandatory for all rental agreements and plays a crucial role in the housing ecosystem.

Legal Protection: Ejari contracts provide enforceable legal backing for both landlords and tenants.

Utilities & Services: Required for setting up DEWA accounts and activating utilities.

Residency Visas: Necessary for processing or renewing visas linked to rented accommodation.

Court Validity: Only registered contracts are admissible in legal disputes.

By ensuring all co-residents are registered, authorities aim to strengthen transparency and prevent misuse of tenancy agreements.

Why the Change Matters

The new co-living disclosure rule is designed to protect both landlords and tenants. For tenants, it reduces risks when applying for utilities, resolving disputes, or managing visa applications. For landlords, it ensures legal compliance and avoids penalties tied to unauthorized subletting or unregistered occupants.

Authorities have warned that landlords allowing unlicensed occupants without Ejari registration could face fines and restrictions on future leasing.

Digital Innovation: Ejari via WhatsApp

In June 2025, the DLD made Ejari registration even more accessible by enabling the process through WhatsApp via the AQARI platform. Initially launched in 2024 for property-related services such as title deed amendments and valuations, AQARI now includes Ejari updates among its offerings.

Tenants can start the process by initiating a chat on AQARI’s WhatsApp channel, where automated prompts guide them through Ejari registration, ownership updates, and property valuations—all with access to 10 DLD-approved service trustees.

This step reflects Dubai’s commitment to smart governance and digital transformation, making property management services simpler and more convenient for residents worldwide.