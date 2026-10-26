TRAI has recommended mandatory government authorization for live TV streaming apps and instructed smart TV manufacturers to host only permitted services to bring internet-based television under a formal, regulated compliance framework.

TRAI Recommends New Regulatory Framework for Live TV Streaming

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday recommended mandatory government authorisation for internet-based live television streaming applications, while proposing that smart TV manufacturers and operating system providers allow only authorised applications on their devices and app stores.

The recommendations, released under the 'Authorisation Framework for Application-based Linear Television Distribution (ALTD) Services', aim to bring internet-based television distribution, including Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) services, under a formal regulatory framework. According to Ministry of Communications, "The OEMs (including television manufacturers) and the OS providers should ensure that only authorised ALTD applications are made available through their devices and application stores." These companies would also be required to submit annual compliance reports to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

Proposed Authorization and Licensing Structure

TRAI has recommended introducing ALTD services as a separate category under television channel distribution services within the authorisation framework of the Telecommunications Act, 2023. Under the proposed framework, application providers would be responsible for obtaining government authorisation and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The Ministry stated, "The Application Provider has been recommended as the primary entity responsible for obtaining authorisation for providing 'ALTD Service' and for complying with the applicable authorisation framework."

Fees and Operational Validity

The regulator has proposed a one-time entry fee of Rs 1 lakh and an application processing fee of Rs 10,000. Authorisation would initially remain valid for 20 years and could be renewed for successive periods of 10 years. TRAI has recommended no authorisation fee, bank guarantee or security deposit, keeping the proposed framework relatively light for service providers.

Content Regulations and Consumer Protection

The regulator has also recommended that authorised applications distribute only television channels with valid government permission, authorisation or registration. "Authorised entity of 'ALTD Service' should distribute only the television channels holding valid permission/authorisation or registration from the Central Government," the Ministry noted. The proposed framework would also introduce a registration system for internet-native linear television channels and make application providers the primary point of contact for consumer complaints.

Integration with Viewership Ratings

In another significant proposal, TRAI recommended integrating viewership through these applications into the television audience measurement framework, bringing internet-based live television audiences into the broader TV ratings system. The recommendations follow a reference from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in December 2025, which sought a regulatory framework to ensure parity, content accountability and consumer protection for such services. The proposals have not yet come into force and would require government action to establish the authorisation framework. (ANI)