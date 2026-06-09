Tamil Nadu's new government has assured support for HD Hyundai's proposed mega shipbuilding project in Thoothukudi, following Industries Minister Selvi S. Keerthana's visit to the company in South Korea to bolster industrial investments.

The new Tamil Nadu government has assured support for the proposed mega shipbuilding project by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in Thoothukudi during Industries Minister Selvi S. Keerthana's visit to South Korea.

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In a post on X, Guidance Tamil Nadu, state governments nodal agency for investment promotion and single-window facilitation, said the minister's visit to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries marked her first international visit after the formation of the new government and reflected the state's continued focus on attracting industrial investments.

The state government said the visit sends "a powerful signal of continuity, confidence, and commitment to industry."

According to the post, discussions during the visit focused on the proposed mega shipbuilding project in Thoothukudi and the state's support for facilitating the investment.

Commitment to Industrial Growth

Guidance Tamil Nadu said, "With a firm assurance to facilitate the proposed mega shipbuilding project in Thoothukudi, the Government remains steadfast in its mission to attract transformational investments, accelerate industrial growth, and position the State as a premier global investment destination."

The government said the engagement with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is aimed at strengthening investor confidence and advancing industrial development in the state.

The visit comes as Tamil Nadu continues its efforts to attract large-scale investments across sectors and expand its industrial base.

The government said it remains committed to supporting projects that contribute to industrial growth and economic development.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Guidance Tamil Nadu stated, "Anchoring strong momentum, the Hon'ble Minister for Industries, Selvi S. Keerthana's first international visit after the formation of the new Government to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), South Korea, sends a powerful signal of continuity, confidence, and commitment to industry."

The state government reiterated its commitment to facilitating major investments and creating an environment conducive to industrial expansion, while positioning Tamil Nadu as a preferred destination for global investors.