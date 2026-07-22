Tips Music reports a 21% YoY revenue jump to ₹106.5 crore in Q1 FY27, with PAT at ₹43.9 crore. The company heavily invested in content, a 90% increase, and announced a board meeting to consider a share buyback to enhance shareholder value.

Tips Music Ltd. (formerly Tips Industries Ltd.), one of India's leading publicly listed music companies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting a 21 percent year-on-year increase in revenue driven by sustained growth across its digital and non-digital businesses, alongside continued investments in music content.

Financial Highlights for Q1 FY27

For the first quarter of FY27, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹106.5 crore, compared with ₹88.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, reflecting 21 percent year-on-year growth. Operating EBITDA stood at ₹53.5 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹43.9 crore for the quarter. The company continued to strengthen its content portfolio during the quarter with a significant increase in investments. Content costs rose to ₹44.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹23.5 crore in Q1 FY26, representing a 90 percent year-on-year increase, underscoring the company's long-term strategy of expanding and enriching its music catalogue.

Content and Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Tips Music released 73 new songs, comprising 55 film songs and 18 non-film songs. Several releases received an encouraging response from audiences, including "Chunnari Chunnari - Let's Go" and "Tere Paas Main." The soundtrack of "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" generated strong engagement, crossing 186 million YouTube views, while "Chunnari Chunnari Let's Go" surpassed 70 million views. Songs from "Main Vaapas Aunga" also performed well, garnering nearly 100 million YouTube views, with the female version of "Tere Paas Main" witnessing strong traction on Spotify.

The company's extensive catalogue continued to deliver robust engagement across streaming platforms. Notably, "Tere Liye" from the film Prince featured among Spotify's Top 10 daily chart songs, reflecting the enduring popularity of Tips Music's catalogue alongside its new releases. The company's digital footprint also continued to expand, with its cumulative YouTube subscriber base reaching 158.3 million during the quarter, further strengthening its position among India's leading music labels.

Shareholder Value Enhancement

In another significant development, the Board of Directors has called a separate meeting on August 5, 2026, to consider a proposal for the buyback of shares, reinforcing the company's continued focus on enhancing shareholder value.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kumar Taurani, Chairman & Managing Director, Tips Music Ltd., said: "In Q1 FY27, the Company's revenue increased 21 percent over last year to reach ₹106.5 crore. Our investment in content increased by 90 percent. The performance was supported by healthy contributions from both digital and non-digital segments. Reinforcing our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, the Company has called for a separate Board meeting to consider buy-back of shares."

Speaking about the company's operational highlights, he added: "During Q1 FY27, we expanded our content portfolio with the release of 73 songs, including 55 film songs and 18 non-film songs. 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' film songs received a strong response, crossing 186 million YouTube views, while its track 'Chunnari Chunnari Let's Go' surpassed 70 million views. 'Main Vaapas Aunga' film songs also performed well, garnering nearly 100 million YouTube views, with the female version of 'Tere Paas Main' witnessing strong traction on Spotify. Our catalogue continued to deliver strong traction, with 'Tere Liye' from the film 'Prince' featuring among Spotify's Top 10 daily chart songs. Additionally, our cumulative YouTube subscriber base increased to 158.3 million, reflecting the growing reach and engagement of our content."

About Tips Music

Founded in 1988 by the Taurani Brothers, Tips Music Ltd. has built one of India's most iconic music catalogues, featuring soundtracks from films such as Khalnayak, Soldier, Coolie No. 1, Rangeela, Pardes, and Taal, while continuing its legacy through contemporary successes including Raaz, Race, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2, Crew, HanuMan, and the Saunkan Saunkne series. Today, the company manages a catalogue of more than 38,000 songs across multiple languages and genres and continues to collaborate with some of India's most celebrated artists and composers, strengthening its position as a leading music content company in the country.

Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements in this release concerning future growth prospects, financial performance, business outlook and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Tips Music Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements based on subsequent events or developments. (ANI)