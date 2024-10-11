Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    THIS Indian company announces 9-day ‘Reset and Recharge' break; netizens can't keep calm

    E-commerce platform Meesho gave its employees a 9-day break from work after a successful sale. This "Reset and Recharge" initiative, the fourth this year, aims to prioritize employee well-being and work-life balance, sparking discussions on social media.

    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Following their successful sale in 2024, e-commerce platform Meesho announced a 9-day "Reset and Recharge" holiday for its staff, in a world where the majority of corporate employees feel overworked and underappreciated. Employees will be free from work calls, mails, and meetings from October 26 to November 3. On social media, the project has spurred a conversation on workplace culture. While some users are asking about employment possibilities, many users are complimenting Meesho for prioritizing employees' work-life balance.

    The effort marks the company's fourth consecutive break of the year, according to the LinkedIn post. "No laptops, Slack messages, emails, meetings, or stand-up calls, nothing work-related for 9 days," the business noted in an update. From October 26 to November 3, we will be taking our fourth straight company-wide "Reset and Recharge" break.

    The message went on to say that after good sales, the personnel receive a break as a reward. They would be revitalized for the upcoming year. "It's time to completely unplug and focus on ourselves after the efforts put in this year and our successful Mega Blockbuster Sale," they continued. The company further said, "We are taking this vacation to rejuvenate our bodies and brains so that we can begin the upcoming year with renewed vitality."

    Numerous individuals have taken notice of the endeavor and are leaving numerous comments. One person commented on the post, saying, "Excellent initiative. Sometimes it's necessary to take a step back in order to make the next big leap." Another said, "Meesho is a whole green forest, not just a green flag." I refer to such as "dream company goals."

    "With the hustle-style work culture that permeates all industries today, I can't even begin to imagine this. Amazing, Meesho. You guys have set an example," another added.

    Another wrote, “Pause: A word which had very little meaning in childhood has now become a necessity for adulthood. Meesho great initiative & hope to see a much energised and rejuvenated team."
     

