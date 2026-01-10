The National Textiles Ministers' Conference in Guwahati focused on a roadmap to make India a global textile hub. Union MoS Pabitra Margherita noted the goal is expanding India's global market presence through Centre-State coordination.

The two-day National Textiles Ministers' Conference held in Guwahati this week had seen serious deliberations on various aspects of the textile sector, and it would lead to a clear roadmap for fulfilling the vision of making India a global textile hub, Union Minister of State of Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said.

Addressing the conference, the Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, said it was a moment of pride that the National Textiles Ministers' Conference had been organised in Guwahati, bringing together the Centre and the States to jointly build a roadmap for the textile sector.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Textiles, the Union MoS added that through dialogue and coordination between representatives of the Centre and State governments, the conference enabled the Indian textile industry to expand its presence in the global market.

Referring to the Handloom Census 2019-20, Minister Margherita highlighted that the Northeastern region accounts for the highest handloom production in the country, contributing around 52 per cent of the total handloom output.

The conclave concluded on Friday after two days of extensive deliberations on strengthening India's textile ecosystem through innovation, sustainability, heritage preservation, and export growth.

The conference witnessed participation of Ministers and officials from States and UTs across the nation.

On Thursday, the inaugural session was attended by the Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, and the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav.

Focus on Exports and Competitiveness

On the second day of the conference, discussions focused on expanding exports, competitiveness and branding of Textiles of India.

The Centre and State dialogue focused on competitiveness, support, expectations and vision of achieving USD 100 billion in textile exports by 2030.

Preserving Traditional Textiles and Heritage

Another key session focused on traditional textiles, handlooms, and handicrafts, emphasising the preservation of India's rich textile heritage while ensuring market access, value addition, branding, and livelihoods for artisans and weavers.

Participants stressed the need for convergence of schemes, design innovation and digital platforms to enhance income generation.

Centre-State Collaboration for Growth

Senior officials and Ministers underscored the importance of collaboration between the Centre and the States.

States were encouraged to leverage the Ministry of Textiles' flagship schemes, including infrastructure development, technology upgradation, and sustainability-driven initiatives.

Highlighting the North-Eastern Region

The North-Eastern Region's unique strengths--its rich handloom heritage, GI-tagged products, diverse silk varieties, bamboo crafts, and strong participation of women artisans and weavers--were also highlighted during the deliberations. (ANI)