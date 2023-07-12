Tesla's 'Project 42', a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, sparks internal probe: Report

Read about the investigation conducted by Tesla's board into the alleged misuse of company funds by CEO Elon Musk for the construction of his personal glass house, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Tesla's board of directors conducted an investigation into whether CEO Elon Musk had been using company funds to construct a personal house, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. Known as "Project 42", the secret project was described as a house for Chief Executive Elon Musk. Documents obtained by the Journal revealed concepts for a distinctive twisted hexagonal house located near the waterfront, with Tesla's factory in the background.

Also read: Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique amid reports of cage fight with Elon Musk; Check out post

The designs included an expansive glass box featuring residential elements such as bedrooms, bathrooms, and a kitchen. Sources familiar with the matter, who chose to remain anonymous, disclosed that Tesla employees discreetly worked on the project during the previous year. Several pictures showcased a waterfall feature as part of the landscaping, as well as a futuristic-looking pickup truck resembling Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

The Journal's report indicated that Tesla lawyers and board members became concerned as the project progressed. The purchase of specialized glass worth millions of dollars raised eyebrows among some company employees who were unaware of the purpose behind the order. Consequently, an internal investigation was launched to examine the potential misuse of company resources and to determine if Musk had any involvement in such activities.

Also read: Threads vs Twitter: Instagram CEO says it is a 'less angry' platform, doesn't want to replace Musk's firm

An individual familiar with the matter shared with the media outlet that the internal inquiry aimed to ascertain the amount of employee time dedicated to the project. However, the outcome of the investigation remains undisclosed at this time.