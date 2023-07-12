Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique amid reports of cage fight with Elon Musk; Check out post

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shown off his ripped physique amid reports of a cage fight challenge to Twitter boss Elon Musk. It was Elon Musk who first challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a "cage match". The Meta chief accepted the challenge by responding "Send Me Location".

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shown off his toned body amid reports of a cage fight threat to Twitter chief Elon Musk. In a snapshot released on social media, Zuckerberg is seen smiling alongside Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athletes Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanvski.

The 39-year-old billionaire looks fit and smiles with the celebs who joined Mr Zuckerberg at his house in Lake Tahoe, California. The billionaires' acceptance of each other's offer has generated interest on social media, even though neither has confirmed that a battle would take place.

The snapshot of Zuckerberg was uploaded on Instagram by Adesanya, who also tagged Meta CEO. "No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business!!" he said in the post. The Facebook CEO replied by commenting: "It's an honor to train with you guys!"

In response, Volkanvski branded Zuckerberg "a beast!" adding "Always great to catch up."

The current buzz has its genesis in the announcement made by Zuckerberg in February about 'Threads' with "increased authenticity" and "security across services" - both digs at Twitter Blue. There are various stimulations on Twitter in which AI-generated and altered movies portray both the tech titans battling one other. As far as training is concerned, Zuckerberg, 39, is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and trained in jiu-jitsu. Fifty-one-year-old Musk, meantime, is a self-proclaimed street fighter and a trainer.