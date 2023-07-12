Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique amid reports of cage fight with Elon Musk; Check out post

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shown off his ripped physique amid reports of a cage fight challenge to Twitter boss Elon Musk. It was Elon Musk who first challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a "cage match". The Meta chief accepted the challenge by responding "Send Me Location".
     

    Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique amid reports of cage fight with Elon Musk Check out post gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shown off his toned body amid reports of a cage fight threat to Twitter chief Elon Musk. In a snapshot released on social media, Zuckerberg is seen smiling alongside Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athletes Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanvski.

    The 39-year-old billionaire looks fit and smiles with the celebs who joined Mr Zuckerberg at his house in Lake Tahoe, California. The billionaires' acceptance of each other's offer has generated interest on social media, even though neither has confirmed that a battle would take place.

    The snapshot of Zuckerberg was uploaded on Instagram by Adesanya, who also tagged Meta CEO. "No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business!!" he said in the post. The Facebook CEO replied by commenting: "It's an honor to train with you guys!"

    In response, Volkanvski branded Zuckerberg "a beast!" adding "Always great to catch up."

    The current buzz has its genesis in the announcement made by Zuckerberg in February about 'Threads' with "increased authenticity" and "security across services" - both digs at Twitter Blue.  There are various stimulations on Twitter in which AI-generated and altered movies portray both the tech titans battling one other. As far as training is concerned,  Zuckerberg, 39, is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and trained in jiu-jitsu. Fifty-one-year-old Musk, meantime, is a self-proclaimed street fighter and a trainer.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Netflix now allows you to transfer your history list more to another account gcw

    Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list & more to another account

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series prices leaked ahead of July 26 launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series' prices leaked ahead of July 26 launch

    Google Pixel 7 available for Rs 7399 on Flipkart after Nothing Phone 2 launch Check out deal details gcw

    Google Pixel 7 available for Rs 7,399 on Flipkart! Check out deal details

    Chandrayaan 3: How ISRO decides on launch window

    Chandrayaan-3: How ISRO decided on launch window of 2:35 pm

    Twitter vs Threads Taliban enters high profile social media battle reveals preferred platform gcw

    Twitter vs Threads: Taliban enters high-profile social media battle; reveals preferred platform

    Recent Stories

    Puran Poli to Malpua: 6 famous sweets in Maharashtra vma

    Puran Poli to Malpua: 6 famous sweets in Maharashtra

    From 'Belly Laughs' to 'Expecting Better':Here are 7 books you can read during pregnancy ADC EIA

    From 'Belly Laughs' to 'Expecting Better':Here are 7 books you can read during pregnancy

    Take your essentials vacate low-lying areas Arvind Kejriwal urges people as Yamuna swells to all time high gcw

    Take your essentials, vacate low-lying areas: Arvind Kejriwal urges people as Yamuna swells to all-time high

    Entertainment Ahead of Inter Miami debut, Lionel Messi enjoys family time; wife Anotella Roccuzzo stuns in pink bikini osf

    Ahead of Inter Miami debut, Lionel Messi enjoys family time; wife Anotella Roccuzzo stuns in pink bikini

    India retail inflation jumps to 4 81 per cent in june due to surging food prices gcw

    India’s retail inflation jumps to 4.81% in June due to surging food prices

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon