    Tesla pauses all hiring worldwide, Elon Musk says need to cut staff by 10%

    Earlier, Musk ordered Tesla staff earlier this week to return to the workplace or leave the firm. Musk instructed employees on Tuesday to return to work or leave the firm, a demand that has already met with opposition in Germany, where the company has a new manufacturing.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that he had a "very awful feeling" about the economy and that the electric automaker needs to slash workers by roughly 10%, according to an internal email obtained by Reuters. On Thursday, Tesla executives received an email with the subject "stop all recruiting worldwide." According to their annual SEC report, Tesla employed over 100,000 workers by the end of 2021. Tesla did not respond quickly to requests for comment.

    "Everyone at Tesla is obligated to spend at least 40 hours per week in the office," Musk said in one email. He further said, "If you fail to appear, we will assume you have quit." Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumped into the debate about the future of work by instructing employees that they must work at least 40 hours per week or quit the firm.

    Musk was also involved in a Twitter battle on Thursday with Australia tech millionaire and Atlassian Plc co-founder Scott Farquhar, who mocked the instruction in a series of tweets as "like something out of the 1950s." In response to Farquhar's post encouraging Tesla staff to seek for remote work jobs, Musk tweeted: "recessions serve an important economic cleaning role."

    Musk, who has helped move the traditional auto sector to an all-electric future, becoming the world's richest man in the process, had harsh words for firms that did not compel employees to return to the workplace full-time.

