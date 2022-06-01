Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Remote work no longer acceptable, return or...' Elon Musk's ultimatum to Tesla employees

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    The world's wealthiest guy looks to be fed up with the whole working-from-home thing. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., weighed in on the return-to-work discussion on Twitter, expanding on an email he purportedly wrote to Tesla's senior team on Tuesday. He went on to say that the office "must be a primary Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job tasks, such as being responsible for human relations at the Fremont production but having your office in another state."

    At the subject line, ""Anyone who intends to conduct remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I emphasise *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or leave Tesla," Musk wrote. This is less than what we expect of manufacturing workers."

    While Musk did not explicitly answer whether the email was genuine, he clearly implied it was by responding to a follower who asked him to address individuals who believe coming to work is a quaint idea. "They should act like they work somewhere else," he said.

    Also Read | Twitter annual meeting didn't mention Elon Musk's 'halted' takeover

    It's not the first time Musk's tough-love approach to his staff has come under scrutiny. Approximately two weeks before Musk was successful in his bid to purchase Twitter Inc., Silicon Valley venture financier and entrepreneur Keith Rabois tweeted an anecdote from Musk's startup days. Musk once saw a bunch of interns loitering around while waiting in line for coffee at Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

    According to Rabois, who knows Musk from their days at PayPal Holdings Inc., Musk replied by threatening to fire all the interns if it happened again, and installing security cameras to check compliance.

    Also Read | 'Ideal for camping, other activities': Elon Musk-owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs

    The email's mention of manufacturing employees is especially noteworthy in light of Tesla's own facility in Shanghai. Thousands of employees in this area have been practically trapped up for months, working 12-hour shifts six days a week. Many people were sleeping on the factory floor until recently as part of a so-called closed loop manufacturing method designed to keep Covid out and automobiles running off the assembly line.

    Also Read | Explained: What are spam bots and why are they a deal-breaker for Elon Musk

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
