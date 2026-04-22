Tesla India launched the all-new six-seater Model Y L at a starting price of Rs 61.99 lakh. Deliveries for the family-focused EV, which offers a 681 km range, will begin in June 2026. It undercuts the Long Range RWD variant.

Tesla India on Wednesday launched the all-new six-seater Model Y L at a starting price of Rs 61.99 lakh, marking its most family-focused offering yet as the electric vehicle maker expands its India lineup.

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Online orders are now open via Tesla's India website, with deliveries set to begin in June 2026 across the country, the company said in a press release.

Tesla Model Y L: Price and Specifications

The Model Y L is Tesla's first three-row, six-seat configuration for India, designed to maximise interior space and comfort for families. It delivers up to 681 km of range on the WLTP cycle, accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.0 seconds, and offers cargo space of up to 2,539 litres.

The L Premium All-Wheel Drive variant forms the centrepiece of the launch, positioned between Tesla's existing Premium Rear-Wheel Drive trims -- the 500 km range version at Rs 59.89 lakh and the 661 km Long Range version at Rs 67.89 lakh.

Monthly payments for the Model Y L start at Rs 49,000, according to the press release.

Features and In-Cabin Experience

The new model focuses on passenger comfort across all three rows. The second-row captain seats come with powered armrests, one-touch folding, and heating and ventilation, while the third row gets power recline, one-touch folding and vented climate control.

Acoustic glass, an updated suspension system and 19-inch Machina Wheels aim to deliver a quieter, smoother ride. The refined chassis with adaptive suspension and electronic damping adjusts to road conditions to improve grip and handling, making it suitable for both daily commuting and long family trips.

Inside, Tesla continues to lean on its connected ecosystem. The vehicle comes with live traffic visualisation, satellite-view maps, live camera feeds and in-car streaming for Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Netflix. An 18-speaker plus one-subwoofer Tesla Audio system completes the in-cabin experience.

Infrastructure and After-Sales Service

Tesla said it is also scaling up its charging and service infrastructure alongside the launch. The company currently operates five Supercharger stations with 20 Superchargers and 14 Wall Connectors in India. Seven more Supercharger stations are planned on key highways connecting Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Its Home Charging Program is already available to owners across all states.

On the after-sales front, Tesla maintains a direct-to-customer model with minimal maintenance requirements. Most issues can be resolved through Over-The-Air updates and remote diagnostics. Service centres and body shops are operational in Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi and Pune, with new facilities planned this quarter in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Availability and Market Impact

Customers can experience the Model Y L from April 23 at Tesla's experience centres in BKC Mumbai, Aerocity Delhi and Orchid Business Park Gurugram, or book a test drive by calling Tesla's helpline.

With the Model Y L, Tesla is aiming to disrupt India's premium SUV segment by combining long range, advanced connectivity and flexible seating in a single package. At Rs 61.99 lakh, it undercuts the Long Range RWD variant while adding an extra row of seating and all-wheel drive capability -- a move that could broaden Tesla's appeal beyond urban early adopters to larger families looking for a premium electric SUV.

(ANI)