The Telangana Government has urged the Centre to revise the Rabi 2025-26 paddy procurement target and extend the CMR delivery period, citing a record procurement of 80.09 LMTs which has created financial and logistical challenges for the state.

Telangana Government has requested for a revision in the Rabi 2025-26 paddy procurement target and an extension of the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) delivery period for Rabi 2024-25 and Kharif 2025-26, according to a letter by N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana Ministe r for Irrigation & CAD and Food & Civil Supplies.

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Record Procurement Exceeds Centre's Target

Reddy noted the state has recorded its highest-ever paddy procurement, with 80.09 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs) procured during Rabi 2025-26 so far, and the process is still underway. "The KMS 2025-26 (Kharif & Rabi) witnessed a historic 152 LMTs of paddy procurement, which is highest in Telangana & undivided Andhra Pradesh so far," he added.

Reddy further said, "Based on the paddy production estimates for Rabi 2025-26, the Telangana Government projected procurement of around 90 LMTs of paddy and submitted the estimates to the Government of India. However, the Government of India fixed the procurement target at 35 LMTs of rice, equivalent to 51.47 LMTs of paddy."

Financial Strain and Farmer Support

Apart from this the State Government has procured 80.09 LMTs of paddy (as on date) despite significant operational and logistical challenges, as per the letter. The minister said Telangana continued procuring paddy at the MSP and in line with the Centre's Fair Average Quality (FAQ) norms despite operational challenges, in order to safeguard farmers' interests.

He noted that 80.09 LMT of paddy has already been procured, with another 0.15-0.20 LMT expected from late-harvesting districts.

Reddy also pointed out that despite rising paddy production driven by improved farming practices, expanded irrigation and continued support to agriculture, the Centre has fixed relatively lower procurement targets for Telangana over the past two seasons and the current Rabi season. "The procurement target fixed by the Government of India and procurement by state above the Gol target has imposed a substantial financial burden on the State exchequer," the letter said.

Demanding Conditions and Logistical Hurdles

The Minister highlighted the procurement operations were undertaken under "exceptionally demanding conditions, including severe heatwave conditions, acute shortage of hamalies at Procurement Centres and mill points, limited storage capacity due to the bumper Kharif 2025-26 procurement and carryover stocks from previous seasons, disruptions in fuel availability, shortage of transportation vehicles owing to concurrent maize arrivals, a compressed procurement window with peak daily arrivals exceeding 2.00 LMTs, and unseasonal rains accompanied by thunderstorms." (ANI)