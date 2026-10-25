A major policy push is set to reshape one state's industrial ambitions, with plans spanning advanced technology, manufacturing, investment and skills development ahead of a high-profile summit.

Telangana is preparing to introduce a new Aerospace and Defence Policy 2.0 as the state seeks to strengthen Hyderabad's position as a leading hub for defence manufacturing, advanced technology development and strategic investment.

The announcement comes ahead of the Invest Telangana Global Summit, where the government plans to showcase opportunities across defence, aerospace, space technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and drone-related industries. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the upcoming policy is designed to attract fresh investment, expand research capabilities and accelerate growth across the wider defence ecosystem.

Unveiling the initiative during a curtain-raiser event for Raksha Expo 2026, Reddy said the state's objective extends beyond attracting individual projects. Telangana aims to establish itself as one of India's most significant centres for defence manufacturing and associated industries over the coming decades.

According to the Chief Minister, the policy will align with the long-term Telangana Rising Vision 2047 roadmap. The government believes the combination of industrial infrastructure, technology capabilities and talent availability can help the state compete for a larger share of national and global defence-related investment.

Reddy also sought to assure investors about policy stability and long-term support. He said the state remains committed to maintaining a business-friendly environment regardless of political differences, emphasising continuity in development and industrial policy.

The announcement reflects Telangana's broader strategy of positioning advanced manufacturing and technology industries as key growth drivers. Defence and aerospace activities are expected to play a central role in achieving the state's economic ambitions over the coming decades.

Hyderabad already serves as home to a significant cluster of defence research organisations, production units and strategic institutions linked to India's military and defence establishment.

The existing ecosystem has helped attract major public-sector entities, private manufacturers and international aerospace companies, creating a foundation the state now aims to expand further.

Existing Defence Ecosystem Forms Foundation For Expansion

State officials argue that Telangana's established industrial base offers a competitive advantage in attracting additional research and manufacturing investments.

Reddy highlighted the state's contribution to national defence projects, including the construction of a Very Low Frequency naval radar station in the Damagundam Reserve Forest area of Vikarabad district. The project demonstrates Telangana's involvement in strategic defence infrastructure despite its inland location.

The curtain-raiser event brought together representatives from several major organisations within India's defence and aerospace sectors, including public-sector enterprises, global manufacturers, private industry participants and emerging technology companies.

Raksha Expo 2026 will serve as a dedicated aerospace and defence platform during the Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

The government expects the event to bring together original equipment manufacturers, startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, defence officials and technology specialists. Officials hope the platform will encourage collaboration throughout the industrial supply chain while generating new investment opportunities.

Alongside manufacturing growth, the government is linking its defence strategy to workforce development.

Reddy pointed to institutions such as IITs, IIITs, NITs, ISB, BITS, upgraded Industrial Training Institutes and Young India Skills University as important contributors to the talent pipeline required by the aerospace and defence industries.

The emphasis reflects increasing demand for engineers, cybersecurity professionals, researchers and technicians capable of supporting advanced manufacturing operations.

The Chief Minister also framed the state's efforts within India's broader push for defence self-reliance. He argued that the country should move beyond dependence on imported defence technologies and eventually emerge as a major exporter of defence equipment and systems.

Industry leaders signalled support for the proposed direction. Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani noted that the company has operated missile-manufacturing activities in Hyderabad for more than a decade and is evaluating opportunities for larger investments in the state.

Telangana has pledged support through incentives, land availability and faster approvals as it pursues its goal of increasing its contribution to India's economy and becoming a leading destination for defence and aerospace manufacturing.