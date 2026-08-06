Telangana government is focusing on reskilling and upskilling its workforce for proficiency in emerging industries like AI, said IT Minister D Sridhar Babu. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry requirements.

The Telangana government is focusing on reskilling and upskilling the existing workforce to ensure they possess proficiency in job skills required for emerging industries like artificial intelligence and advanced technology sectors, Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu has said.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of the JLL Business Services Facility in Nanakramguda, the Minister highlighted the state's proactive measures to bridge the persistent gap between academia and industry requirements. "When AI and other emerging technologies are taking shape, we want the existing skill force that is available, where most of them are doing coding. We want them to reskill and upskill the skill strengths so that they will be having the proficient job skills required for the industries like this," the minister noted.

Bridging the Academia-Industry Gap

Sridhar Babu noted that the administration identified key challenges faced by industrial sectors from the beginning of its term. He emphasized the government's efforts to modernize technical education institutions and establish specialized skill hubs to align workforce capabilities with modern industry needs. "From the day one of our governance, we were able to really find out what the issue is, what the industry is facing. When there is a gap between academia and the industry, we need to bridge the gap," Sridhar Babu said. "And that's how we started our skills initiatives. We started our Young India Skills University. And on the shop floor, too, we were able to really put all the strength behind ITIs and the polytechnics and make it modernized to live up to the next generation factories," he added.

Adapting to AI and Automation

Addressing the impact of automation and artificial intelligence on traditional high-engineering roles, the minister pointed out that professionals currently focused on basic coding must expand their expertise to remain relevant in evolving tech landscapes. "In few areas where AI is taking shape, jobs may be going. If somebody is not skilled, properly what the technology wants. If some companies don't do enough and practice enough things for re-skilling and up-skilling their skill force, few people may be losing their jobs," Sridhar Babu stated.

The minister emphasized that despite technological transitions, overall employment in the state expanded significantly, with 1.5 lakh high-value technology jobs created over the past two and a half years. "We are constantly trying to put our policies on equal straws so that, the white collar jobs and the blue collar jobs go in tandem. And at the same time, the technology leader of the future India, is Hyderabad and the state of Telangana," he remarked.

Corporate Partnerships and Job Creation

Sridhar Babu also acknowledged the contribution of corporate partners in driving job creation across the state, specifically praising JLL for aiding the growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs). "All the credits, thanks to our JLL partners over here, JLL business team over here, which made it possible. The 40 GCCs in a year's time. This is a clear reflection of how the government is trying to push and encourage the GCCs and trying to increase the employment size for this state and for the young generation who are into the technology side," Sridhar Babu said. (ANI)