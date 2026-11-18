Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran highlights the conflicting views between India and the EU over carbon taxes on steel imports, amid new EU anti-dumping duties and the company's long-term expansion plans and raw material procurement strategies.

Tata Steel MD Explains Differing Views on EU Steel Carbon Duties

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Tata Steel MD and CEO TV Narendran said the debate over carbon duties on steel imports into the European Union reflects the differing interests of Indian and European steel producers, with both sides seeking a level playing field based on their respective manufacturing costs. Explaining the contrasting positions, Narendran said European steelmakers want imported steel to face the same carbon tax as locally manufactured products, while Indian producers oppose bearing an additional tax to access the European market. "As a producer of steel in the EU, there is a carbon tax that we pay in the EU, so obviously the steel industry in the EU will say that if I'm paying a carbon tax, anyone who sells in Europe should pay the same carbon tax," Narendran said. "If I'm sitting in India, I will say why should I pay a carbon tax if I have to sell in the EU," he added.

His remarks come amid growing trade tensions after the European Commission imposed a 9.5 per cent anti-dumping duty on certain cold-rolled flat steel products from India, including those manufactured by Tata Steel and JSW Steel. The duties came into effect on November 17 and are part of a wider measure covering five countries, with rates going up to 27.9 per cent, according to Reuters. The investigation followed a complaint filed by European steel association Eurofer in 2025. The European Commission cited government measures that it said had distorted domestic iron ore prices in India, Reuters reported.

On Tata Steel's expansion plans, Narendran said the company has the potential to increase its capacity to 40 million tonnes and eventually go beyond that level, with existing capacities offering scope to reach 50 million tonnes. He said the company would, however, prioritise investments based on business requirements, including the expansion of downstream operations and rising iron ore costs. Tata Steel plans to finalise the third phase of its Kalinganagar expansion next year, taking the plant's capacity to 13 million tonnes. The capacity of Bhushan Steel is also expected to increase to 6.5 million tonnes, while the expansion of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) has already been announced. The company is also considering announcing one or two additional electric arc furnace projects. “I'm quite confident that the construction to achieve 40 million tonnes will be well underway across our sites,” Narendran said, while indicating that reaching the production target by 2030 may not be possible.

On raw material sourcing, he said Tata Steel would continue importing 60-70 per cent of its coking coal requirements, as imported coal has lower ash content. Narendran said the company prefers to remain a buyer rather than make significant investments in overseas coal mines, with supply arrangements largely supported by partnerships with Australian suppliers. He also expressed concern over rising Chinese steel exports, which currently exceed 10 million tonnes a month and could reach 130 million tonnes in 2026. Indian steelmakers investing in domestic manufacturing capacity should not be “unfairly impacted” by the surge in Chinese steel exports, he said. On Tata Steel's European operations, Narendran said discussions with the Dutch government over financial assistance for a project were continuing. He noted that the general benchmark in Europe was for governments to support at least 40 per cent of a project's capital expenditure. (ANI)