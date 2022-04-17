Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Steel board to meet on May 3 to consider stock split proposal

    In a regulatory filing on Sunday, the company said its board will meet on May 3, 2022 to “consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors.”

    Tata Steel board to meet on May 3 to consider stock split proposal-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 4:58 PM IST

    Tata Group’s steel manufacturing company, Tata Steel is going to meet on May 3, 2022 to consider a stock split. Additionally, the company’s board of directors will also look into dividend recommendations for the financial year FY22. The company’s stock has surged over five-fold from the lows of March 2020.

    In a regulatory filing on Sunday, the company said its board will meet on May 3, 2022 to “consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors.”

    It will eventually be subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company, the steel maker added.

    However, Tata Steel did not specify the ratio of stock split but will most likely give the information after the board approves the proposal on May 3.

    Generally, during a stock split, the number of outstanding shares rises while the price per equity share gets cheaper proportionately. Sub-division of shares enables to improve liquidity and further makes the stock affordable for investors.

    Going forward, the Tata Steel board will consider the recommendation of dividends for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, also on the same day.

    Notably, the board will be meeting to consider and take on record the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial statements and results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

    Tata Steel shares closed at Rs 1,319.25 on BSE on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2022, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab-dnm

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab

    Paytm now official digital payments partner for Prime Ministers' museum-dnm

    Paytm, now official digital payments partner for Prime Ministers’ museum

    Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary, confirms Air India - adt

    Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary, confirms Air India

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion in a hostile takeover-dnm

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion in a hostile takeover

    CNG prices hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi; check new prices - adt

    CNG prices hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi; check new prices

    Recent Stories

    FA Cup 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp hails Manchester City semis ouster as Liverpool greatest performance-ayh

    FA Cup 2021-22: Klopp hails Man City semis ouster as Liverpool's greatest performance

    Ten injured in clashes at Jerusalem mosque, days after 150 injured in a riot: Report - adt

    Ten injured in clashes at Jerusalem mosque, days after 150 injured in a riot: Report

    Religion isn't bigger than law: Raj Thackeray on loudspeaker row - adt

    Religion isn't bigger than law: Raj Thackeray on loudspeaker row

    FA Cup 2021-22: Pep Guardiola defends Manchester City team selection despite semis ouster to Liverpool-ayh

    FA Cup 2021-22: Pep Guardiola defends Man City team selection despite semis ouster to Liverpool

    Lock Upp Kangana Ranaut reveals her biggest supporter in Bollywood. Know who he is? drb

    Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut reveals her biggest supporter in Bollywood. Know who he is?

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon