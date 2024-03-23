Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Taste of India' takes giant leap: Amul launches fresh milk in US, plans to use 'piyo glass full doodh' ad

    Amul's fresh milk variants, including Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, Amul Taaza, and Amul Slim n Trim, will be available in one gallon and half-gallon packs in the United States, retaining the brand's renowned quality and composition.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    In a bold move echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Amul to become the world's largest dairy, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has ventured into the United States dairy market. This historic launch marks the first time Amul's fresh milk range has crossed borders, bringing 'The Taste of India' to American shores.

    Partnering with the Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA), America's tenth largest dairy cooperative, GCMMF has initiated a significant stride in international dairy trade. The collaboration, announced at MMPA's 108th annual meeting in Novi, Michigan, on Thursday signifies a convergence of dairy giants across continents.

    The roots of this partnership delve deep into history, intertwining the legacies of GCMMF and Michigan. Dr. Verghese Kurien, the visionary behind India's White Revolution and founder chairman of GCMMF, was an alumnus of Michigan State University, cementing a longstanding connection between the two entities.

    Jayen Mehta, managing director of GCMMF, expressed gratitude for the association with MMPA, affirming the commitment to nourish both American and Indian consumers with the goodness of Amul milk. This strategic alliance aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Modi's vision of propelling Amul into a global dairy powerhouse.

    “We are very honoured and pleased to enter into an association with MMPA. This association will ensure all our American and Indian consumers are nourished and energized with the goodness of Amul milk,” Jayen Mehta, managing director of GCMMF, told TOI.

    “It is our great pleasure to bring ‘The Taste of India’ to the world in alignment with the vision of the PM to make Amul a global dairy brand,” he added.

    Amul's fresh milk variants, including Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, Amul Taaza, and Amul Slim n Trim, will be available in one gallon and half-gallon packs, retaining the brand's renowned quality and composition. These products will grace the shelves of leading Indian grocery stores across the East Coast and Midwest markets of the US, catering to the discerning tastes of the Indian diaspora.

    Buoyed by the success of its fresh milk launch, Amul sets its sights on introducing a plethora of dairy products, from curd to paneer, to meet the burgeoning demand in the US market. Leveraging MMPA's advanced technology, Amul aims to deliver excellence in dairy products, drawing on MMPA's reputation for producing high-quality, award-winning dairy offerings.

    With a turnover exceeding US$10 billion and a global footprint spanning over 50 countries, Amul stands as a testament to India's prowess in dairy production. GCMMF, with its network of 18 member unions comprising 3.6 million dairy farmers in Gujarat, processes a staggering 30 million liters of milk daily across 100 dairy plants.

    As Amul embarks on this transcontinental journey, it plans to amplify its presence through mass media campaigns, including the iconic 'Doodh Doodh Piyo Glass Full Doodh' commercial, resonating with consumers on American soil.

    The launch of Amul's fresh milk range in the US not only heralds a new chapter in international dairy trade but also underscores the rich heritage and quality synonymous with 'The Taste of India.' As consumers on both sides of the globe embrace Amul's offerings, it's a testament to the enduring legacy of Dr. Verghese Kurien's vision and the relentless pursuit of excellence by GCMMF.

