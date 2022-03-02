  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taking giant strides in the e-commerce sphere is the talented Hafiz Ahmed

    He has catapulted many e-commerce businesses to towering heights through his expertise.

    Taking giant strides in the e-commerce sphere is the talented Hafiz Ahmed
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp


    One name that shines bright amidst the e-commerce space is that of Hafiz Ahmed. At such young age he has conquered the digital space and earned a prominent place in the industry which is ever thriving since the past few years. Hafiz was first exposed to the world of e-commerce in 2012 when he was looking out for better opportunities around the tech sector. Such was the impact of the industry on him that he dwelled deep into it to emerge as an expert who today has trained hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped them ace the space in a big way. His first stint was with Amazon as a seller of textile items. He says, "when I started, I didn't have any clue that I would be deeply involved in this space and would be able to use it to the maximum. Later I realized that this was the niche I would like to proceed in, and gave it my all."


    Hafiz has launched many Amazon products till date and has provided impeccable services around this sphere for quite a long time now, which has gained him a prominent position in this area at present. His vision is to help the youth and make them self sustainable by providing them the right means of doing business around the e-commerce space, and he feels that he has succeeded to a great extent. With the onset of the global pandemic, many businesses have gone kaput and Hafiz wants to see the economy arise back by contributing a bit from his side, by providing proper framework which helps people set up their online businesses. In 2018, he established his own company, which acts both as a service provider as well as a training platform for Amazon products.

    His company has spread its wings on a global scale today as he has taken over the supervision of multiple client accounts and at the same time providing training sessions to aspiring e-commerce entrepreneurs in different cities to get them acquainted with the nitty-gritty's of the business. He is optimistic about spreading his vast knowledge and help as many as he can to excel in this area of work, which has the potential to grow to dizzying heights in the near future.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brent crude jumps to USD 110 per barrel highest since 2014 gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Brent crude jumps to $110 per barrel, highest since 2014

    When Satya Nadella shared how his son's cerebral palsy taught him empathy drb

    When Satya Nadella shared how his son's cerebral palsy taught him empathy

    Ilker Ayci rejects Tata Sons offer to be CEO of Air India - ADT

    Ilker Ayci rejects Tata Sons offer to be CEO of Air India

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella s son Zain Nadella is no more gcw

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son, Zain Nadella, is no more

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    Recent Stories

    IAF rushes 'Big Boys' to Ukraine's neighbourhood; C-17s to evacuate Indians

    IAF rushes 'Big Boys' to Ukraine's neighbourhood; C-17s to evacuate Indians

    Why is Salman Khan not married yet? Answer is not Aishwarya Rai or Katrina; read this RCB

    Why is Salman Khan not married yet? Answer is not Aishwarya Rai or Katrina; read this

    India in talks with Russia for evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine, says diplomat-dnm

    India in talks with Russia for evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine, says diplomat

    Tennis Deportation, no more World No.1, split with coach; What next for Novak Djokovic

    Deportation, no more World No.1, split with coach; What next for Djokovic?

    Did Disha Patani friendzone Tiger Shroff on his birthday? drb

    Did Disha Patani friendzone Tiger Shroff on his birthday?

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon