    Swiggy launches cheaper membership plan with FREE delivery & more: Check price, other details

    Swiggy introduces an economical version of its membership programme, Swiggy One Lite, offering perks across food, groceries, and courier services for a three-month subscription of just Rs 99.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    India's top on-demand delivery service, Swiggy, has announced a more affordable version of its well-liked membership programme, Swiggy One. This new service, known as Swiggy One Lite, caters to the many demands of its consumers by extending advantages across meals, grocery, and pick-up and drop-off services. Additionally, Swiggy One Lite has an alluring pricing of just Rs 99 for a membership of three months.

    Swiggy One Lite membership comes with a slew of benefits that are guaranteed to entice clients. Subscribers may get 10 free meal delivery for orders above Rs. 149 and 10 free Instamart deliveries for orders over Rs. 199. Members also receive unique discounts, with savings of up to 30% available at over 20,000 restaurants, in addition to regular offerings. Swiggy One Lite customers will also get a 10% discount on Swiggy Genie delivery for orders above Rs. 60.

    For just Rs. 99 for three months, Swiggy One Lite offers members exceptional value. When consumers utilise the subscription to access the food delivery, Instamart, and Genie services, they should, on average, get at least a 6x return on their investment.

    Swiggy's decision to launch Swiggy One Lite directly to consumers on its platform comes after a fruitful partnership with renowned brand partners in the banking and telecom industries. These companies have been included Swiggy One Lite subscriptions in their product bundles, giving their clients a worthwhile membership option and exposing them to Swiggy's unmatched ease.

    By making convenience more accessible and affordable for a larger audience, Swiggy One Lite is positioned to completely transform how people experience convenience. This membership programme is poised to revolutionise India's on-demand delivery services thanks to its alluring advantages and affordable prices.
     

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
