Supermicro Eyes 'Make in India' Amid AI Boom

Supermicro, an American tech company is exploring local manufacturing opportunities as it looks to deepen its footprint in the Indian market. Vik Malyala, Managing Director & President, EMEA, at Supermicro stated that the company is closely monitoring the "Make in India" initiative to determine the most effective way to produce its technology locally. He mentioned that the company is considering whether this will happen through its own facilities or through its partners. Malyala noted that the company is "carefully looking at that part of it to see what actually makes sense to make in India whether it's through us or through our partners."

The company is focusing its efforts on India because the region is seeing a rapid increase in AI technology adoption. Malyala explained that Supermicro is currently in the market to understand the specific needs of different customers and companies. He said that this engagement allows the company to "be more relevant to the market and bring the right products and solutions for our customers."

Expanding Local Team to Support AI Deployments

To support these complex AI deployments, which often involve massive investments, Malyala confirmed that Supermicro is increasing its local headcount. He stated that the company is "hiring our own people to help these customers" alongside its established partner network.

Showcasing High-Performance AI Infrastructure

At the recent AI event, Supermicro showcased its latest high-performance hardware designed for both large-scale data centers and edge computing. Malyala highlighted that the company is displaying platforms based on the latest NVIDIA and AMD products, including the B300 and liquid-cooled MI350 platforms.

He explained that the goal is to provide infrastructure for any scale, from small enterprises to data centers running at the gigawatt level. He noted that the company wants "to showcase the products that are relevant to bring AI to the customers at scale."

Addressing Data Center Efficiency Challenges

Efficiency remains a primary challenge for modern data centers, particularly regarding power consumption and heat management. Malyala described how Supermicro uses its Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) to help customers deploy technology faster while managing these energy demands.

He said that the company is "pulling all these things together to work with the ecosystem partners to enable customers to adopt the technology quickly and more effectively and efficiently." This includes integrating air and liquid cooling systems like water towers and chillers directly into the rack design.

India: A Critical Market for Human-Centric AI

Malyala also emphasised that India's vast population and data generation make it a critical market for the future of human-centric AI. He pointed out that the industry's collective goal, supported by government initiatives, is to use this technology to improve the user experience and daily life. Reflecting on the potential of the region, he said, "India is a huge huge huge market... the amount of data that is there and amount of technology that is actually being coming from India is like so incredible." (ANI)