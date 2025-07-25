Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's net worth has surpassed $1 billion, thanks to the company's trillion-dollar market value increase and 120% investor returns since 2023. This achievement is rare for a non-founding CEO, especially in the tech industry.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has become a billionaire after the tech giant added over $1 trillion in market value and provided 120% returns to investors since 2023. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index valued the 53-year-old CEO of Alphabet at $1.1 billion as the company's stock finished at an all-time high. Meanwhile, the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list pegs the Google CEO's net worth at $1.2 billion.

For a non-founding CEO, this is an exceptionally uncommon accomplishment, particularly in the IT sector. Other high-ranking CEOs, like as Jensen Huang of Nvidia and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, owe their wealth to their original stock investments in respective businesses.

Pichai will complete 10 years as Google’s CEO in August, making him the company’s longest-serving chief. He became CEO of Alphabet in 2019 following a corporate restructuring.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the earnings update, he wrote, “Just got off the earnings call – great quarter and it was our (and my) 40th call as Alphabet. August will mark 10 years since we announced Alphabet. Been thinking about the incredible growth in our new businesses since then – Cloud, YouTube, Play, Subscriptions etc. To give a sense of progress, in 2015 all of Alphabet’s revenue added up to $75B. YouTube and Cloud alone ended 2024 at an annual run rate of $110B."

Scroll to load tweet…

All About Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai was raised in a two-room flat after being born into a middle-class Tamil Nadu family. In 1993, he was awarded a scholarship to attend Stanford University. After joining Google in 2004, he rose through the ranks to become its top executive within the following ten years. Prior to becoming CEO in 2015, he developed the Chrome browser and assisted in leading the tech giant's Android division.

At about $440 million, Sundar Pichai owns a small 0.02% economic stake in Alphabet. Pichai has also made moves in the sports industry outside of technology. According to reports, he is among a group of tech executives who paid $182 million for a 49% stake in the London Spirit cricket team. The team plays in a cricket league called The Hundred, which was established in the UK in 2020. Cash makes up the majority of his riches.