The Ministry of Petroleum assured that there is sufficient LPG, petrol, and diesel in India despite West Asia tensions. The government has prioritised domestic consumers and regulated commercial supplies to ensure consistent availability.

Sufficient Fuel Supply Ensured

The Ministry of Petroleum, in a press conference on Wednesday, said that there is sufficient availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and other fuels such as petrol and diesel despite tensions in West Asia, and the government has ensured consistent supply throughout the crisis by prioritising domestic consumers for the supply of LPG.

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During the inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, General Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, added that commercial LPG's were delivered in a calibrated manner and the supplies were regulated to prioritise supplies to domestic consumers.

95% bookings of LPG cylinders are being made online and 91% of the refill deliveries are ensured through the Delivery Authentication Code, which reflects that there was no diversion in deliveries. The Ministry said that nearly 17000 cylinders have been surrendered since the government took initiatives and encouraged consumers to adopt piped natural gas connections. "Since March 2026, around 3,87,000 PNG connections were issued and nearly 4,21,000 new consumers registered for new PNG connections," the General Secretary said.

The Ministry further assured all Indian refineries are operating at their maximum capacities and there is no shortage of petrol and diesel.

Regulatory Actions Against Malpractices

On the regulatory front, the Ministry said all the enforcement of regulations are being strictly ensured by all states and Union Territories and 4000 raids were conducted on Tuesday and 1000 cylinders were seized. Authorities are said to have been taking prompt actions to the complaints of malpractices being received from across states.

India's Stance on West Asia Crisis

On the other hand, during the Inter-ministerial briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs said it continues to closely monitor the situation in West Asia and has welcomed the ceasefire, expressing hope for lasting peace. India has consistently emphasised de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict, which has caused humanitarian distress and disrupted global energy supply and trade. It has also stressed the need for uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability, while hoping such developments support peace efforts in Ukraine. (ANI)